    Nadal retirement: 'Even when he's losing' - When MS Dhoni revealed why he admired 'King of Clay' (WATCH)

    In the wake of Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement, Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni's old video praising the 'King of Clay' has resurfaced.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    In a poignant moment for sports fans worldwide, Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis at the end of the current season. The announcement was made on Thursday through an emotional video shared on his official social media channels, where the 38-year-old revealed that the upcoming Davis Cup final in Malaga this November will be his final event.

    Nadal, a remarkable 22-time Grand Slam champion, has left an indelible mark on the sport, celebrated for his exceptional talent, relentless spirit, and sportsmanship. His prowess on the court has not only earned him titles but has also inspired countless fans and fellow athletes around the globe.

    In the wake of Nadal's retirement announcement, Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni's old video praising the 'King of Clay' has resurfaced. During a 2017 event, Dhoni identified Nadal as his favorite player, emphasizing the resilience and tenacity that Nadal embodies.

    In an engaging interaction on Tekplay's YouTube channel, Dhoni reflected on his admiration for Nadal, stating, “Somehow, I have always been a No. 2 supporter. Not consciously, but it just happens. You know, I was an Andre Agassi supporter, and he was No. 2 at that time. Steffi Graf, she was No. 2. Then Nadal, No. 2. Of course, he went on to become the World No. 1.”

    Dhoni highlighted Nadal's unwavering determination, saying, “I think his never [say] die attitude, even when it's the last point, he's losing, he'll still give it his best, and that's something very important—not to throw in the towel until the result is there. That's why Nadal, for me, never throws in the towel and gives his best, whatever the situation may be.” These sentiments resonate with fans who have witnessed Nadal’s relentless pursuit of excellence, making him a source of inspiration for many aspiring athletes.

    As Nadal prepares to step away from the sport, the tennis community reflects on a career that has transcended mere statistics. Nadal’s fierce competitiveness and remarkable ability to triumph over adversity have defined his journey, making him a beloved figure in the world of sports. His retirement marks the end of an era, as fans, peers, and critics alike come together to celebrate his legacy.

    The Davis Cup final in Malaga, set to be played from November 19-24 later this year, will not only be a farewell for Nadal but also an opportunity for fans to honor a player who has given so much to the sport. His contributions to tennis, marked by numerous epic battles against rival legends like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, will forever be etched in the annals of sports history.

