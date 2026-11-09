The Tennis Premier League's Race to Gold Masters initiative provides scholarships to 36 junior players. Top U-14 performers will earn a trip to the Australian Open 2027, highlighting TPL's commitment to developing grassroots tennis in India.

TPL Announces 2026 Race to Gold Masters

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) has announced the dates for the 2026 Race to Gold (RTG) Masters, a grassroots initiative that will see 36 promising junior tennis players from six states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, along with the North Zone—receive scholarships, according to a press release. Two U-14 champions will also earn the opportunity to travel to the Australian Open 2027 through the newly introduced TPL Road to the Australian Open initiative.

The Race to Gold Masters will take place across three weekends in November, featuring U-10, U-12 and U-14 boys’ and girls’ categories.

Schedule and Locations

- TPL North Zone Masters: November 14–15, DLTA, Delhi

- TPL Gujarat Masters: November 21–22, SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence, Ahmedabad

- TPL Maharashtra Masters: November 28–29, Goregaon Sports Club, Mumbai

The scholarships are designed to support young athletes beyond the court by providing tennis equipment, personalised apparel, professional guidance and opportunities to engage with leading Indian tennis icons such as Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, as well as top international players. The 36 recipients will be felicitated during Tennis Premier League Season 8 in Hyderabad this December, with the ceremony integrated into the live broadcast on JioHotstar. Since its launch, the Race to Gold scholarship program has supported 80 young players. Alongside the RTG scholarship program, TPL and its teams also conducted eight free tennis camps across eight different states. The camps educated children and parents on nutrition, fitness and mental training, helping lay the foundations for India’s next generation of tennis champions.

Road to the Australian Open 2027

Adding an exciting international dimension to the Race to Gold program, the TPL Road to the Australian Open 2027 as also been announced. The six U-14 boys’ and six U-14 girls’ scholarship winners from the six regions will compete in a final round-robin tournament in Mumbai on November 29. The top boy and girl from this event will each earn the opportunity to travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2027, with Kia India covering the expenses for each player and one parent.

The Race to Gold initiative the Tennis Premier League’s commitment to developing tennis at the grassroots level and creating opportunities for young athletes to grow within the sport.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said: “Race to Gold is a significant step towards our vision of building a stronger grassroots tennis ecosystem in India. With 36 scholarships and the Road to the Australian Open, we are creating opportunities for young talent to dream bigger. We’re happy to have Kia India supporting this vision and helping us take it further.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said: “Our focus is to support young athletes beyond the court. The Race to Gold scholarships and the Australian Open opportunity will provide aspiring players with the resources, exposure and inspiration to take their game to the next level. Kia India’s support will help us create an even greater impact at the grassroots level.”

In its very first year of association with TPL, Kia India is stepping up to support the league’s vision of strengthening grassroots tennis in India and creating meaningful opportunities for young athletes to develop their game and pursue their ambitions on an international stage. (ANI)

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