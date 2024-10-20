Novak Djokovic makes Rafael Nadal emotional with 'don't leave tennis' plea after win in final clash (WATCH)

Novak Djokovic has made a heartfelt plea to his long-time rival, Rafael Nadal, asking him to reconsider his planned retirement after defeating the Spanish legend in a highly anticipated exhibition match at the "Six Kings Slam" in Saudi Arabia.

Djokovic, 37, defeated Nadal in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), in front of an eager crowd, but the real drama unfolded after the match. During the on-court interview, Djokovic urged Nadal to delay his retirement. "Don't leave tennis, man. Stay a little more, stay with us," he said, reflecting the deep respect between the two titans of the sport. He acknowledged their fierce battles over the years and expressed hope that the two could one day “sit on a beach somewhere” and enjoy a drink together.

Nadal, 38, had earlier announced his intention to retire after the upcoming Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, which will take place next month. Speaking on October 10, he said he would call time on his illustrious career after the tournament, but on Thursday, he expressed uncertainty about whether he would be fit enough to play singles in Malaga due to ongoing injury concerns.

Saturday's match, dubbed "Six Kings Slam," was billed by the event organizers as potentially Nadal's last singles contest as a professional. While the encounter was an exhibition, the weight of their legendary rivalry was palpable throughout the match.

The match marked the 61st meeting between the two tennis icons, with Djokovic holding a narrow 31-29 advantage in their previous encounters on the main ATP tour. Their last competitive match came during the Paris Olympics, where Djokovic defeated Nadal 6-1, 6-4 on the very courts of Roland Garros, a venue synonymous with Nadal's dominance, where he claimed a record 14 French Open titles.

Saturday’s clash started in familiar fashion, with Djokovic taking control early. Nadal, still struggling with the injuries that have plagued the latter part of his career, found himself overwhelmed by Djokovic’s precision and power. Djokovic sealed the first set in just 31 minutes, exploiting Nadal’s unforced errors.

In the second set, however, the crowd witnessed glimpses of the Nadal of old. Feeding off the energy of the partisan fans who cheered Djokovic’s occasional double faults, Nadal staged a thrilling comeback. He reeled off a series of stunning winners, raising his iconic fist in celebration, and pushed the second set into a tense tie-break. Despite the valiant effort, Nadal eventually succumbed to Djokovic’s relentless serving, allowing the Serbian to close out the match.

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic spoke emotionally about the significance of the moment. “It’s a very emotional day, special day because it was the last time I play my biggest rival, Nadal,” he said.

Reflecting on his career spent alongside Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray, Djokovic acknowledged how difficult it is to see his fellow legends step away from the game. “I’ve witnessed Andy Murray retiring this year in Wimbledon, Roger a few years ago as well. And now Rafa. It’s tough in some way to see them go, because all of my career, basically, I’ve played with them.”

Despite their fierce on-court battles, Djokovic expressed his admiration for Nadal’s fighting spirit. “It’s great to see him still fighting even though he’s had injuries and struggles,” he said.

In a touching moment, Nadal was presented with a golden tennis racket in recognition of his contributions to the sport. He took the opportunity to thank Djokovic for their “amazing rivalry” and for “all the moments that we shared on court.”

