Novak Djokovic hailed the Alcaraz vs Sinner French Open 2025 final as one of the most historic matches ever. He initially skipped the first half for lunch but was captivated later, praising both players for their incredible five-set battle.

The World No.6 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic gave his honest assessment on the French Open Final 2025 between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on June 9.

The Roland Garros title clash between Alcaraz and Sinner has been one of the greatest Grand Slam finals ever played, as the final lasted for 5 hours and 29 minutes, making it the longest final in the history of the French Open. Carloaz Alcaraz successfully defended his title by defeating Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller - 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6

The Spaniard was trailing 0-2 before making a comeback to win the next three sets against the World No.1 to clinch his second consecutive French Open title, making him the first player since his compatriot and idol, Rafael Nadal, to do so.

‘Incredible, incredible match’

Novak Djokovic was practicing with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon 2025, which is scheduled to take place on June 30. On the sidelines of the practice session, Djokovic was honest with Alcaraz, stating that he did not want to watch the final and went for lunch with his family during the first half of it.

However, the Serbian was left impressed after watching the second part of the Roland Garros Final, hailing it as ‘one of the most historic matches.’

“To be quite honest with you, I was in my country. My son and wife wanted to watch the finals badly, and I did not want to watch it because I’ve got enough of tennis.” Djokovic said in a video posted by Wimbledon on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

“The first part of the match, we went outside for lunch. We came back, and I ended up watching it. Incredible, incredible match. Huge credit to both of them. It was one of the most historic matches we have ever seen," he added.

Novak Djokovic’s French Open 2025 campaign came to an end with a three-straight set defeat to eventual runner-up Jannik Sinner. This had further put a halt to his quest for the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Before his semifinal defeat, Djokovic achieved the feat of becoming the second player after Rafael Nadal to clinch the 100th match win at Roland Garros. He added another feather to his illustrious cap by Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in the fourth round.

Djokovic aims for 25th Grand Slam triumph at Wimbledon

As Novak Djokovic missed out on winning the record-breaking Grand Slam title at the French Open, the Serbian tennis star will look to achieve this elusive feat at Wimbledon, where he has won seven titles.

Since 2024, Novak Djokovic has not won a single Grand Slam title, as the Major tournaments were dominated by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The 38-year-old had semifinal exits at the Australian Open and French Open, extending his wait to break the tie of 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court.

With Wimbledon 2025 on the horizon, Djokovic is determined to end his Grand Slam drought and capture a record-breaking 25th Major title. Moreover, Novak Djokovic will look to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and complete 100 match wins at SW19, as he is just three wins away from completing the milestone.

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign against Alexandre Muller in the first round on June 30, Monday.