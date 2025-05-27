Novak Djokovic starts his French Open campaign against Mackenzie McDonald, aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title. Other contenders like Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva also begin their quest for glory.

The 38-year-old Djokovic starts off against 98th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald, just three days after becoming only the third man to win 100 ATP titles with his victory in Geneva.

“Obviously winning the 100th title, that is a nice milestone, of course, definitely much needed for my game and confidence level coming into Roland Garros,” said Djokovic. “I needed to win matches, and particularly on this surface. I’m the type of player that needs to get some matches under his belt before the big tournaments.”

Djokovic feels confident after Geneva Open title

The three-time Roland Garros champion is on the same half of the draw as world number one Jannik Sinner and last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev. Seeded sixth, Djokovic returns to Paris for the first time since beating Carlos Alcaraz to capture a much-coveted Olympic gold medal last August.

“After the Geneva title, I feel more confident. I feel more positive about my level,” added Djokovic. “I feel better, I still have a lot of ambitions, I still have high objectives.”

Out-of-form Zverev to begin his campaign against Tien

World number three Alexander Zverev hopes to go a step further than 12 months ago, when he lost the final to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets – his third defeat in as many Grand Slam finals.

However, his preparation has been far from ideal. As a last-minute entry in Hamburg, he lost in the round of 16 and blamed illness for a lacklustre display. He then revealed his journey to Paris was delayed after his plane, which was also carrying other tennis players, was struck by lightning, forcing an emergency landing.

Zverev begins his campaign against US teenager Learner Tien, who had stunned the German in straight sets in Acapulco in February.

In other men’s matches, fifth seed Jack Draper, who won at Indian Wells and reached the Madrid final, takes on Mattia Bellucci in the first round, while 11th seed Daniil Medvedev faces Cameron Norrie. Alex de Minaur, a quarter-finalist at each of the past four majors, meets Laslo Djere. Czech teenager and Miami champion Jakub Mensik faces home hope Alexandre Muller.

Gauff, Andreeva among women’s players to watch

In the women’s draw, 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff faces Australia’s Olivia Gadecki, who has just one Grand Slam main draw match win to her credit.

The 2023 US Open winner Gauff has not won a tournament since last year’s WTA Finals, but she reached the finals at both Madrid and Rome earlier this month.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence, but I think I’m just putting those results in the past and focusing on the next two weeks here,” said Gauff.

The 21-year-old American has made the quarter-finals or better in each of her past four visits to Roland Garros.

Andreevna aims for maiden Slam title

Rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva, meanwhile, is eyeing her maiden Grand Slam crown after winning WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. She also won silver in doubles at last year’s Olympics, two months after a sparkling run to the semi-finals at Roland Garros before losing to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Andreeva, seeded sixth, takes on Spanish world number 98 Cristina Bucsa in her opener.

“I’m super excited to be back. The practices and everything is going good so far. I just can’t wait to start the tournament,” said Andreeva.

Jabeur in action, Azarenka-Wickmayer's clash of mothers

Ons Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, is also in action. The Tunisian, currently unseeded after injury struggles, meets Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

There’s also a clash of mothers on day one, as two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka plays Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer — the surprise 2009 US Open semi-finalist who plans to retire after Wimbledon.