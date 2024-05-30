French Open 2024: Roland Garros introduces head-cams for chair umpires to enhance TV viewing experience
Roland Garros has launched an innovative feature by equipping chair umpires with head-cams, aiming to enhance the TV viewing experience. This new technology offers viewers a unique perspective on umpire duties and interactions with players, providing an immersive experience for tennis fans.
Roland Garros has introduced head-cams for chair umpires to enhance the TV viewing experience. According to the French Tennis Federation, the device 'brings viewers even closer to the action, enabling them to discover the umpires' duties, as well as their interactions with players.'
For the first time, chair umpires on the main Court Philippe Chatrier are wearing head-cams, allowing TV viewers to see exactly what the umpires see, from player interactions to making calls. Organizers hope the footage will provide an immersive experience for viewers.
The head-cam footage is included in the international broadcast feed available to official tournament broadcasters. This feature is among several new additions at Roland Garros this year, including a second retractable roof for the 10,000-seat Court Suzanne Lenglen. The 15,000-seat Court Philippe Chatrier has had a retractable roof since 2020.
