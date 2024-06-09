Alcaraz beats Zverev to clinch maiden French Open title; ends Nadal-Djokovic's 9-year reign at Roland Garros

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz etched his name into tennis history on Sunday by clinching the coveted French Open 2024 title, defeating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling final showdown at the Roland Garros. The 21-year-old beat the German ace 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to lift his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris after over two hours and eighteen minutes of play. With this Alcaraz now has bagged 3 Grand Slam titles, having won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023.

Alcaraz's victory at the French Open 2024 not only signifies a monumental achievement in the young Spaniard's burgeoning career but also disrupts the nearly decade-long stranglehold Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had on Roland Garros.

With Nadal boasting an impressive 14 French Open titles and Djokovic clinching the crown three times, including last year's win, their dominance has been formidable. The last time neither of them claimed the title was in 2015 when Swiss maestro Stan Wawrinka emerged triumphant with a hard-fought victory over Djokovic in the final.

In the French Open 2024 final, Alcaraz clinched the opening set by focusing on his returns after a tentative start, during which both players lost their opening service game on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In the second set, Zverev maintained his focus, and an improved serving performance allowed him to halt Alcaraz's momentum on return. Despite missing three break points in the first game of the second set, he capitalized on opportunities in the fifth and seventh games to pull himself back into the match.

In the third set, Alcaraz seemed poised to clinch it with a 5-2 lead. However, Zverev powered through, winning five consecutive games to take the set 7-5.

With Zverev leading with win in two sets, Alcaraz needed a strong comeback in the fourth set, and the Spaniard delivered. The Spaniard put on a splendid performance, winning the first four games in a row. Although the German took the fifth game, the 21-year-old fought hard to win the set 6-1.

Both players began the fifth and deciding set with determination. However, it was Alcaraz who showcased remarkable tennis prowess, holding strong to claim victory in the set and secure the French Open 2024 title.

Alcaraz's victory introduces an intriguing new chapter in the tournament's storied history, suggesting a possible reconfiguration of tennis' power dynamics. The absence of a Nadal-Djokovic in the grand finale signals the rise of a fresh wave of talent ready to challenge the established elite of the sport. Through his remarkable display on the clay courts of Paris, Alcaraz has firmly established himself as a formidable contender, sparking enthusiasm and anticipation for the sport's future.

Alcaraz's road to the French Open 2024 final

Despite entering the tournament with minimal clay court experience due to a forearm injury, Alcaraz navigated through the first five rounds of French Open 2024 effortlessly, securing notable victories including a straight-sets triumph over 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, extending his head-to-head advantage to 6-0.

However, the Spaniard's journey encountered turbulence in the semifinals against reigning Australian Open champion and soon-to-be World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, as Alcaraz found himself trailing two sets to one.

Undeterred, the 21-year-old Alcaraz tapped into another level in the final two sets, orchestrating a remarkable comeback to etch his name in history as the youngest man in the Open Era to reach Grand Slam finals on all three surfaces.

Semifinal: Beat [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Quarterfinal: Beat [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4

Round of 16: Beat [21] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Round of 32: Beat [27] Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3

Round of 64: Beat [Q] Jesper De Jong (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Round of 128: Beat [LL] J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-1, 6-2, 6-1

