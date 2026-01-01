Aryna Sabalenka was frustrated by a hindrance call for grunting in her Australian Open 2026 semifinal vs Elina Svitolina. Despite saying it "pissed her off," she dominated the match, won in straight sets, and defended her grunt as a natural reaction.

The World No.1 and Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka expressed her disappointment over a hindrance call by the chair umpire during her Australian Open 2026 semifinal win over Elina Svitolina on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 29.

Though Sabalenka cruised into her fourth successive Australian Open final with a straight-sets victory - 6-3, 6-2 over Svitolina, the Belarusian faced controversy after the chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell called her out for hindrance for grunting during a point in the fourth game of the opening set, which left Sabalenka visibly frustrated and sparked an on-court exchange with the umpire.

However, the incident did not affect her focus and rhythm as Sabalenka dominated the rest of the match, quickly regaining control to close out a straight-sets win and advance to the final, where she will aim for the third Australian Open title.

Sabalenka Explains Grunting Issue

Aryna Sabalenka’s hindrance call was a major talking point from her victory over Elina Svitolina in the semifinal. Speaking at the press conference, the Belarusian explained that her grunt was a natural exhale due to poor timing and awkward bounce, adding that such a call never happened to her before.

“Oh, that’s actually never happened to me! Like, never happened to me, especially with my grunting. It’s, like, it’s so off, I think. The way that, I don’t know, I exhale, it’s just because of — I don’t know. I don’t know how to explain it,” Sabalenka said.

“It’s just the ball was deep. The ball was, like, the bounce was wrong, and it was just like the timing. I was exhaling, and it just happened naturally. Then she called it, and I was, like, What? What is wrong with you?!” she added.

Aryna Sabalenka’s grunting while hitting a return, thinking the ball would go out, and Elina Svitolina was confused. After the umpire called Belarusian out for hindrance, she was penalised with a point penalty. According to Point 26 of the International Tennis Federation's Rules of Tennis’ states that if a player is hindered while playing a point, the player shall receive a point.

‘She Really Pissed Me Off’

Ayrna Sabalenke reckoned that it was a wrong call by the wrong call, leaving her frustrated over the penalty, adding that the decision ‘really pissed her off’ despite eventually going on to dominate the match.

“I mean, I think it was the wrong call, but whatever. She really — how do I say in a nice way? She really pissed me off, and it actually helped me and benefited my game. I was more aggressive. I was not happy with the call, and it really helped me to get that game.” the World No.1 said.

“So if she ever want to do it again, like, I want to make sure that she’s not afraid of it. Go ahead, call it. It’s going to help me,” she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to clinch her third Australian Open triumph when she takes on Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the title clash, which will take place on Saturday, January 31. This will be the repeat of the 2023 final, where Sabalenka defeated Rybakina in three sets, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 to win her first Australian Open title.