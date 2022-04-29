Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy

    London, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 8:28 PM IST

    Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for hiding 2.5 million pound worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced Becker to 30 months' imprisonment, of which he will serve half, at Southwark Crown Court today.

    Referring to Becker's previous conviction, the judge said this afternoon, "You did not heed the warning you were given and the chance you were given by the suspended sentence and that is a significant aggravating factor."

    And she told Becker, "I take into account what has been described as your fall from grace. You have lost your career and reputation and all of your property as a result of your bankruptcy. You have not shown remorse, acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy. While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility."

    The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied breaking UK insolvency laws after Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017. The case centred on the legendary tennis player's bankruptcy resulting from an unpaid loan of more than 3 million pounds on his luxury estate in Mallorca, Spain.

    He was convicted over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, failing to declare a property in Germany and concealing 825,000 euros of debt and shares in a tech firm.

    But he was acquitted at Southwark Crown Court earlier this month of a further 20 charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over trophies and medals he won during his glittering tennis career.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 8:51 PM IST
