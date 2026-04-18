The 18th TCS World 10K Bengaluru is set for April 26 with a record 35,000+ participants. The World Athletics Gold Label Race will feature elite runners and Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic as the International Event Ambassador.

The 18th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is set to welcome a record 35,000+ participants across on-ground and virtual races on Sunday, April 26. This marks yet another milestone for a race that has come to embody the city's spirit, #EndendiguBengaluru, according to a release.

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As the world's premier 10K, the race continues to set new benchmarks, with Open 10K registrations selling out in a record seven days and other categories oversubscribed, highlighting the rapid rise of distance running as India's fastest-growing sport.

Elite Field and Unique Participant Experience

With a total prize purse of USD 210,000, the World Athletics Gold Label Race will feature a fast elite field, including Uganda's Harbert Kibet and defending champion Sarah Chelangat, alongside defending champion and event record holder Abhishek Pal of India and Sanjivani Jadhav, set against the picturesque backdrop of Bengaluru. Joining them at the flag-off on Cubbon Road will be World Champion and Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic as the International Event Ambassador.

Each participant will receive a specially designed passport at the Expo, which transforms into a personal keepsake across the running season. Upon successful completion of their race, runners will earn an exclusive stamp--distinct for every distance--with the World 10K in Bengaluru featuring a signature colour stamp. Over time, this passport evolves into a cherished memorabilia, capturing milestones, achievements, and the spirit of every finish line--much like a personal running logbook.

Indian Men's Elite Field

The men's contest will be led by defending champion Abhishek Pal, who will be joined by Kiran Matre, who recently finished second among Indians at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025 (1:04:57) and third at the World 10K Bengaluru 2025 (30:01). Also in the line-up is National Marathon Champion Dr. Kartik Karkera, who made a winning debut at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 with a time of 2:19:55.

Indian Women's Elite Field

The Indian elite women's line-up will feature the defending champion, Sanjivani Jadhav, who holds a 10K personal best of 34:02, set at the World 10K Bengaluru 2024, and has enjoyed consistent success across the domestic road racing circuit. She won the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 on debut and previously claimed the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2024 title in 1:29:12. She will face strong competition from Lili Das, who boasts a 10K personal best of 34:13 and has been a national champion in the 1500m. Das, winner of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 edition, was the runner-up at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2024 edition. (ANI)