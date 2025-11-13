Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh won the Sub Junior Boys' and Girls' NFC Tier 2 titles, beating Telangana and Kerala respectively. Both finalists earned promotion to Tier 1. Jharkhand won the Girls' Tier 1 title with a 3-2 victory over Manipur.

Tamil Nadu became champions of the Sub Junior Boys' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2, defeating Telangana 2-1 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The two finalists have thus earned promotion to Tier 1 of the Sub Junior Boys' NFC for the 2026-27 season. Tamil Nadu surged into the lead in the 13th minute, when Souvik Halder scored, before Abidnego S (45+1') doubled the lead in the first half injury time. Telangana only managed to pull one back deep in the injury time of the second half, albeit through Jeremiah P's (90+11') own goal.

Uttar Pradesh Wins Girls' Tier 2 Final

In the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2, Uttar Pradesh won by defeating Kerala 2-1 in the final at the RKM Ashrama Ground, Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. Both the teams secured promotion to Tier 1 for the upcoming edition as the finalists of this season. After an intense first half, the deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Uttar Pradesh's Niti Kumari converted the rebound after her penalty kick was saved initially. In the 65th minute, Garima capitalised off a weak clearance from the Kerala goalkeeper, making it 2-0 for Uttar Pradesh. Kerala stepped up and struck back immediately in the 66th minute, with Evana Biju finishing off a long ball from Samantha Saan to make it 2-1. Despite their late chase for an equaliser, Kerala were unsuccessful in breaking down the Uttar Pradesh defence.

Jharkhand Emerge as Girls' Tier 1 Champions

Recently, Jharkhand were crowned champions of the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 1, with a 3-2 win over Manipur in a thrilling final at Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat, Assam. After a tense first half, Jharkhand broke the deadlock right before half-time in the 45th minute, when Waikhom Lanthoi Chanu scored an own goal. Soon after the break, Anamika Kumari added a second turning in a well-placed cross to make it 2-0. In the 56th minute, Lanthoi redeemed herself when she gave Manipur hope with a thunderous long-range strike from near the halfway line, sailing over the keeper into the net. Jharkhand, however, responded just three minutes later. Brought down in a dangerous position, Nensi Munda won a free kick and stepped up, curling it past the keeper, making it 3-1. Manipur refused to give up and struck again in the 84th minute, narrowing the gap to 2-3. They nearly forced an equaliser from a free-kick in added time, but Jharkhand's keeper Palak Mahto stood tall to ensure a 3-2 win. The victory sealed Jharkhand's third Sub-Junior Girls' National Championship title. (ANI)