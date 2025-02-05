T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma makes massive leap after his record-breaking performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Abhishek Sharma lit up the Wankhede Stadium with his phenomenal innings of 135 off 54 balls at an impressive strike rate of 250 in the fifth T20I. 

T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma makes massive leap after his record-breaking performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

Team India batter Abhishek Sharma witnessed a massive jump in his T20I rankings after record-breaking performance in the fifth and final T20I of the recently concluded series against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. 

Abhishek Sharma lit up the Wankhede Stadium with his phenomenal innings of 135 off 54 balls at an impressive strike rate of 250. The 24-year-old launched a brutal assault on England bowlers who were left clueless in tackling his onslaught. During his brilliant performance, Abhishek Sharma achieved several records, including second-fastest T20I fifty and century by an Indian batter, most sixes to hit by Indian batter in a T20I innings, and also shattered Shubman Gill’s Indian record for the highest individual score in T20I. 

Also read: 'Haven't seen better T20 hundred': Gambhir lavishes praise on Abhishek's performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

In the latest T20I rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, Abhishek Sharma jumped 38 places to claim the second spot with the ratings of 829 points, just 26 points behind the top-ranked T20I batter Travis Head. With Abhishek taking the second spot in the T20I batting rankings, his compatriot Tilak Varma slipped to third spot with the ratings of 803 points. India T20I captain Suryakumar moved down by a spot to take the 5th position in the latest T20I rankings. 

Other Indian players, including Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube witnessed a jump in their T20I all-rounder rankings. Hardik made five jumps to equal 51st position, while Dube made a massive 38 leaps to take the 58th spot, thanks to their brilliant performances in the T20I series against England. 

In the T20I bowling rankings, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy solidified his position as the highest ranked Indian bowler as he jumped three places to equal second spot alongside England spinner Adil Rashid with a rating of 705 points, just two points short of top-ranked T20I bowler Akeal Hossain. Even Ravi Bishnoi witnessed a jump in his rankings as he leaped 4 places to take the sixth spot with a rating of 671 points. Bishnoi has inched closer to break into top five in the T20I bowling rankings. 

Varun Chakravarthy was among the star performers for India in the 4-1 T20I series against England. Tamil Nadu was the highest wicket-taker of the series, scalping 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 9.86 and an economy rate of 7.66 in five matches. Given his incredible bowling performance in the T20 leg of the white-ball series against England, Chakravarthy was added to India ODI squad for the three-match series against Jos Buttler-side. 

Also read: IND vs ENG: Varun Chakravarthy included in India ODI squad for series against England

In the Test batting rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (4th) and Rishabh Pant (9th) remained in the top 10. Virat Kohli moved a spot ahead to claim the 25th position, while India skipper Rohit Sharma remained unchanged at 42nd spot. In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah retained the top spot, while Ravindra Jadeja broke into top 10 again by taking the 9th position. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Its high risk: Ravi Shastris expectations on Jasprit Bumrahs injury return for Champions Trophy 2025

‘It’s high risk’: Ravi Shastri’s expectations on Jasprit Bumrah’s injury return for Champions Trophy 2025

Ive never seen you bat this slowly: Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH) HRD

'I've never seen you bat this slowly': Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH)

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sweats out in nets ahead of Indias first ODI vs England (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sweats out in nets ahead of India's first ODI vs England (WATCH)

BCCI asks Rohit Sharma to communicate his future plans after Champions Trophy 2025: Report HRD

BCCI asks Rohit Sharma to communicate his future plans after Champions Trophy 2025: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo NET WORTH: Check out footballer's lavish lifestyle, income, houses, private jet, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo NET WORTH: Check out footballer's lavish lifestyle, income, houses, private jet, and more

Recent Stories

Apple introduces new app called invites to create personalised invites what is it how it works gcw

Apple introduces new app called 'Invites' to create personalised invites | What is it? How it works?

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) SHK

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on anr

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on

Lucky to have...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opens up about his new love for first time ever gcw

'Lucky to have...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opens up about his new love for first time ever

Who is Parvati Nair? GOAT actor's engagement photos with boyfriend Aashrith Ashok goes viral RBA

Who is Parvati Nair? GOAT actor's engagement photos with boyfriend Aashrith Ashok goes viral

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon