Led by Nitish Kumar Reddy's 3/24, India's bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 159/8 in the 2nd T20I. Despite a late counterattack from Nabi and Rashid, India's disciplined effort means they need 160 to win and seal the three-match series.

India’s disciplined bowling performance, spearheaded by an impressive three-wicket spell from all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, restricted Afghanistan to 159/8 in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

India Make Early Inroads

After winning the toss, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first and made one change to the playing 11. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi replaced mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a side strain. India made an early breakthrough when Arshdeep Singh dismissed explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the second over. However, Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings, taking Afghanistan to 41/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Reddy, Bishnoi Dominate Middle Overs

Nitish Kumar Reddy made an immediate impact, removing Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran for 37 with his very first delivery of the match. Ravi Bishnoi struck in the 10th over to dismiss Sediqullah Atal for 12, leaving Afghanistan struggling at 67/3. Reddy then claimed his second wicket by removing Gulbadin Naib off the first ball of his next over.

Darwish Rasooli attempted to revive the innings with two sixes, but Axar Patel dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai in the 14th over. Arshdeep followed up by removing Rasooli in the next over, reducing Afghanistan to 105/6 after 15 overs.

Nabi, Rashid Provide Late Flourish

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan then launched a late counterattack, adding 48 runs from just 28 deliveries. Nabi scored 20 off 14 balls, while Rashid contributed a brisk 28 off 16 balls to take Afghanistan closer to the 160-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah ended Nabi’s stay at the crease in the penultimate over before Reddy dismissed Rashid, restricting Afghanistan to 159/8 after 20 overs. India’s disciplined bowling and fielding effort means they now require 160 runs to win the match and seal the three-match series.

Bowling Summary

Reddy was the standout bowler for India, finishing with figures of 3/24 in three overs. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for 35 runs, while Bumrah took 1/25, Axar Patel returned figures of 1/28, and Bishnoi finished with 1/32. (ANI)