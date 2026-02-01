Zimbabwe advanced to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time after their match against Ireland was washed out. The team celebrated with fans, marking their best tournament performance and knocking Australia out of contention.

Following their qualification to the Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after their clash against Ireland was washed out, the Zimbabwe team, including skipper Sikandar Raza, celebrated their best performance so far in the tournament's history with the fans in attendance.

Historic Super 8 Berth Secured After Washout

Zimbabwe became the latest team to advance to the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after their match against Ireland in Pallekele was washed out on Tuesday. Taking to X, Zimbabwe Cricket's official account posted a video of players clapping and joyously singing and shouting with their fans, who were in the stands with the national flag. https://x.com/ZimCricketv/status/2023749791336067183

Zimbabwe became the seventh team to get a ticket to the Super 8s. With Zimbabwe advancing to the Super 8, the tournament ends for both Australia and Ireland. After splitting points with Ireland on Tuesday, Zimbabwe has five points from three matches, while Australia has only two and will not be able to catch up to Sikandar Raza's team even if they win the final group game against Oman on Friday, which will give them only two points.

Super 8 Groups Detailed

Zimbabwe has been placed in Super 8 Group G1, along with India, South Africa, and the West Indies, with all teams playing matches in India. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and one of Pakistan/USA will constitute Super 8 Group G2, and their matches will be held in Colombo and Pallekele.

Recap of Zimbabwe's Journey

After this match, Zimbabwe are second on the Group B points table, just below co-hosts Sri Lanka, which defeated Australia by eight wickets on Monday to seal its place in the Super Eights. Zimbabwe came off a 23-run win over Australia, having blanked Oman in their opening encounter. (ANI)