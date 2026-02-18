Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to a calf strain, batting consultant Vikram Rathour confirmed. His IPL availability is reportedly not under threat.

Pathirana Ruled Out of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's batting consultant, Vikram Rathour, on Wednesday confirmed that right-arm speedster Matheesha Pathirana is almost ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of their final group match against Zimbabwe, Rathour confirmed the severity of Pathirana's injury. "I think he has been declared unfit for the rest of the tournament. I think the news will come out if it's not already. As far as replacement is concerned, I think that is still being discussed."

Details of the Injury

During their group-stage match against Australia in Pallekele, the right-arm pacer had gone down clutching his left leg during his spell, before being helped off the field. He did not return to bowl in that innings. According to ESPNcricinfo, scans have revealed a calf strain in Pathirana's injury, which may take several weeks to heal. The report added that speedster's availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League is understood not to be under threat at this stage.

Sri Lanka Defeats Australia in Group Match

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against Australia. An 104-run stand between a returning skipper, Mitchell Marsh (54 in 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) started off things for Australia, but Aussies could not make the most of this perfect headstart as they were skittled out for 181 runs in 20 overs, with Josh Inglis (27 in 22 balls, with three fours) and Glenn Maxwell (22 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) being the only ones to touch the 20-run mark later. Dushan Hemantha (3/37 in four overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/36 in four overs) were the top bowlers for Sri Lanka.

In the run-chase, Perera fell early, but Nissanka (100* in 52 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes), Kusal Mendis (51 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six), and Pavan Rathnayake (28* in 15 balls, with six fours) took Sri Lanka to the target with eight wickets and two overs left.

Australia are third in the group with one win and two losses, behind table-toppers SL and Zimbabwe, who have won both their matches. If Zimbabwe win their clash against Ireland on Tuesday, the Aussies will be out of the tournament.