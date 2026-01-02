South Africa announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, with Aiden Markram as captain. Key players Quinton de Kock, who reversed his retirement, and Anrich Nortje, returning from injury, have been included in the strong lineup.

South Africa on Friday unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with Aiden Markram to lead the Proteas in the tournament. The squad features Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his international retirement, and Anrich Nortje, who recently returned from injury, according to the ICC website.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Squad Composition and Key Players

The team features a strong batting lineup, including Markram, De Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, and David Miller, while Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Corbin Bosch bolster the pace attack. Keshav Maharaj will be the frontline spinner supported by George Linde, while Markram and Ferreira can also turn their arm over.

'A World-Class Squad'

"We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka. We have assembled a world-class squad with some of the finest and most experienced players in the game, together with some of the best T20 youngsters coming through," selection convener Patrick Moroney said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Tournament Details and Team History

South Africa is in Group D of the tournament along with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada and the UAE. The Proteas have never won the men's T20 World Cup but reached the final on the last occasion, where they lost to India by a narrow margin.

South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad

Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)