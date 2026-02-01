India defeated South Africa by 30 runs in a T20 World Cup warm-up match. Fired by Ishan Kishan's quick 53, India posted a mammoth 240/6. In response, South Africa managed 210/7, falling short despite a spirited chase.

India delivered a dominant batting display to overpower South Africa by 30 runs in a high-scoring ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up fixture at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. Despite a spirited chase featuring several aggressive cameos, South Africa were unable to keep pace with the required run rate after an early setback. While the Proteas showed depth and intent with the bat, India's bowlers restricted them to 210/7, sealing a confidence-boosting win ahead of the T20 World Cup opener against the USA on February 7.

India's Batting Onslaught

Batting first, India posted a mammoth score of 240/6 in 20 overs. Opener Ishan Kishan slammed 53 off 20 deliveries, including two fours and seven towering sixes. Kishan stitched a blistering 80-run stand for the opening wicket with World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who made 24 off 18 balls, with three fours and one six.

Tilak Varma, who played the first T20 World Cup fixture against the USA, hammered 45 off just 19 deliveries, with three fours and as many sixes. Captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 30 off 16 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes.

All-rounders Axar Patel (35* off 23 balls), with four boundaries, and Hardik Pandya smashed a 10-ball 30 with two fours and three maximums, helped India post a daunting target of 241 runs.

For South Africa, Corbin Bosch (1/31), Anrich Nortje (1/57), Kwena Maphaka (1/19) and Marco Jansen (1/18) scalped one-wicket each.

South Africa's Spirited Chase

Chasing a mammoth target, South Africa were off to a poor start after they lost their opener, George Linde, for a four-ball duck. Captain Aiden Markram retired after making 38 off 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton smashed a 21-ball 44, with four boundaries and three sixes. The duo stitched a 65-run stand for the second wicket.

Star batter Dewald Brevis departed after scoring two runs, whereas David Miller scored 13 runs. Jason Smith made 35 off 23 balls, with four boundaries and one six.

Tristan Stubbs played a blistering, unbeaten knock of 45 off 21 balls, with one four and four towering sixes. Marco Jansen hammered 10-ball 30, with two fours and three sixes as South Africa reached 210/7 in 20 overs, falling short by 30 runs in the high-scoring contest.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (1/29), Shivam Dube (1/57), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/12), Axar Patel (1/2) and Abhishek Sharma (2/32) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)