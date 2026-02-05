The ICC and PCB are in talks after Pakistan's government ordered its team to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. The decision is in solidarity with Bangladesh. The ICC is seeking a resolution to ensure the marquee clash proceeds.

Pakistan Government Orders Boycott

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are holding back-channel discussions to find a solution for the highly anticipated group-stage match between Pakistan and India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, according to ESPNcricinfo.

On instructions from the Government of Pakistan, the national team will skip the February 15 clash against India in Colombo, while continuing to participate in their other scheduled matches. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif explained that the decision was intended to show solidarity with Bangladesh, who were excluded from the tournament after refusing to play in India, one of the co-hosts alongside Sri Lanka.

ICC Seeks Resolution Amid Boycott Threat

While the PCB has not publicly commented on the boycott, the ICC responded via its official channels, urging the board to "explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders."

Efforts to resolve the situation have involved ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja and Mubashir Usmani of the Emirates Cricket Board, both of whom have engaged with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Salman Naseer, head of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and senior advisor to Naqvi. These discussions began even before the boycott was officially announced, after Naqvi had raised concerns over Pakistan's participation, citing government directives as decisive. Naqvi, during a visit to the UAE, reportedly sought guidance from officials there and met with Khwaja. Subsequent talks have continued with Khwaja coordinating from Singapore and Naqvi from Pakistan.

PCB's Stance on Sanctions

Initial discussions included potential sanctions against Pakistan for withdrawing from the tournament, but the PCB has indicated that its stance is driven by principles rather than financial considerations. Naqvi had earlier criticised the ICC's exclusion of Bangladesh, accusing the body of "double standards" and doing an "injustice" to the team. Since the boycott announcement, the ICC's focus has shifted to addressing PCB grievances to ensure the marquee clash proceeds.

Groupings and Mediator's Role

Khwaja has acted as a mediator in previous disputes involving the PCB, the BCCI, and the ICC. Pakistan are slotted in Group A with the defending champions India, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held from February 7 to March 8.

Squads for T20 World Cup 2026

India Squad

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026:Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad

Pakistan squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq. (ANI)