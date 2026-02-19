West Indies beat Italy by 42 runs to stay unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage. Captain Shai Hope was named Player of the Match for his blistering 75(46) as the Windies posted 165/6 and bundled Italy out for 123 at Eden Gardens.

West Indies remained unbeaten in the group-stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after registering a convincing 42-run win over Italy at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, and West Indies skipper Shai Hope was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Hope's Captain's Knock Anchors Windies

After taking his award during the post-match presentation, West Indies skipper said, "With the way I see it, I always think about myself trying to contribute as much as I can. As long as I'm scoring runs, I've contributed to the team in some way. Today, I thought we were good. I just wanted to balance it a bit more, give the team a bit more in the second half of the game."

With the win, West Indies became the third team after India and South Africa to win all their group-stage matches and head into the Super 8s unbeaten. After being put in to bat by Italian captain Harry Manenti, West Indies found the going tough on a surface that offered assistance to the spinners. Opener Brandon King fell early for just 4, and Shimron Hetmyer (1) followed shortly after, leaving the Windies stuttering in the powerplay. However, captain Shai Hope stepped up to stabilise the innings. Hope played a masterful knock, balancing caution with clinical aggression to top-score with 75 off 46 balls, with six boundaries and four sixes. He was well-supported by Roston Chase (24), and a late-innings flourish from Sherfane Rutherford (24*) and Matthew Forde (16*), with West Indies eventually posting 165/6 in their 20 overs.

Kalugamage the standout performer for Italy

For Italy, Crishan Kalugamage was the standout performer with the ball, claiming the crucial wicket of Hope and finishing with disciplined figures of 2/25 in 4 overs.

'Proud of the whole group': Italy Captain Reacts

Reacting to the defeat, Italy Captain, Harry Manenti said, "I'm really happy with our first few performances with the ball. We all know the power they possess, and to let them on a good wicket with a short side to 166, we're really happy. That definitely set us back today, and similar to the England game, we just kept losing wickets in crucial times there today. Didn't quite get a partnership going that was enough to win a game for you."

Italy finished their maiden T20 World Cup campaign with one win in four matches. They had registered a 10-wicket win over Nepal. Reacting to Italy's campaign, Manenti said, "I'm really proud of the whole group. There have been different stages in the tournament where the boys have been able to stand up and show their skill sets. Krish (Crishan Kalugamage) was another example today with his leg spin, took a nice catch out in the boundary, got his team and then came on and took a wicket next ball. So, you know, great stories like that. I'm proud of us as a captain, and there's other boys who have stepped up at really good times and shown the world what they can do."

Windies Bowlers Seal Comprehensive Win

Chasing 166, Italy lost Justin Mosca early, but Anthony Mosca briefly threatened the Windies, launching Akeal Hosein for two sixes. However, he fell to Hosein in the very same over. Italy were eventually bundled out for 123 in their 18 overs.

Despite the loss, Italy will try to hold their head high, having competed fiercely against one of the world's most dominant T20 sides.

With this victory, the West Indies head into the Super 8 stage with four wins from four matches and a massive boost in confidence. Having already dispatched heavyweights like England earlier in the tournament, the "Men in Maroon" look like serious contenders for a third world title. (ANI)