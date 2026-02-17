Skipper Suryakumar Yadav hailed India's 'special' T20 WC win over Pakistan, crediting a relaxed camp and pitch prep. He lauded Ishan Kishan's batting and the team's depth, with different players stepping up in each match to secure the victory.

Relaxed Camp and Pitch Prep Key to Win: Suryakumar

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the win against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup felt special because the squad stayed relaxed, prepared for Colombo's slow pitch, and was looking to bat first to set a good target. He lauded Ishan Kishan's batting that set the tone of the match, and expressed his thrill with how everyone's stepping up different players have been Man of the Match each game (himself, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan), showing the team's character and depth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a video posted by BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav said, "I think it was very special. The boys were very relaxed, and everyone practised according to the wicket. The mood was very relaxed in the camp because we knew that we had already come here to play (Colombo). We knew the conditions. We were also going to bat after winning the toss because we knew that if the wicket slowed down, it would be difficult to make runs against our spinners."

"As the game started and Ishan Kishan started batting, the whole tone of the game was set. I am very happy with the way the boys are responding and that's what a leader wants in a group. If you see every game, there were different man of the match. First game, I got an opportunity by god's grace, then Hardik chipped in at a crucial moment against Namibia and the way Ishan played against Pakistan. I think different MOMs in different games that shows character of the team," he added.

Match Summary: India vs Pakistan

India Sets Competitive Target of 175

Coming to the match, Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss, and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam and Rinku did the job of finishing the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

Bowlers Shine as India Restricts Pakistan to 114

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

Group Standings and Head-to-Head

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. India's record against Pakistan in the T20 WC is 8 wins and a loss. (ANI)