India's crisis man Shivam Dube delivered yet again with a majestic half-century, which helped his side to reach 193/6 against the Netherlands in their last group stage fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

Dube slammed his maiden fifty in the T20 WC in just 25 balls. Dube smashed 66 runs off 31 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes. Dube, along with Hardik Pandya, stitched a brilliant partnership of 76 for the fifth wicket.

Dutch bowlers strike early

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat. Abhishek Sharma's nightmare continues with three matches, three ducks in the. After two straight zeroes, he looked jittery and tried to swing his way back into form, but Dutch off-spinner Aryan Dutt's delivery slipped past his bat and rattled the stumps. Dutt troubled the Indian batters early on and also dismissed Ishan Kishan (18) as the ball trickled onto the stumps--India finish powerplay at 51/2.

Roelof van der Merwe, 41, pulled off a stunning, diving catch at long-off to end the budding partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma (31). India is 74/3 after 10 overs.

Dube leads India's counter-attack

After a quiet few overs, India launched into the attack in the 12th over, with Yadav picking up a six on the leg side. Shivam Dube then got into the act, hitting two sixes and a four, as India amassed 19 runs in the 13th over.

Despite Yadav departing for 34, Dube carried on in the same vein, muscling the ball all around the park.

India took the driving seat in the final five overs as it added 75 runs to take their total past 190. For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek (3/56), Aryan Dutt (2/19) and Kyle Klein (1/38) were among the wickets.