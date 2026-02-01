Namibia coach Craig Williams stated his team is focused on their own preparation for the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, not on their opponent's morale. He said Namibia is confident and motivated to end the tournament on a positive note.

Namibia focused on own game plan

Namibia coach Craig Williams has said his team is focused on preparation ahead of their upcoming T20 World Cup Group A match against Pakistan. During the pre-match press conference, when Williams was asked whether Namibia planned to exploit Pakistan's low morale after their loss to India, the coach remained measured, emphasising that the team is concentrating on its own game plan. "I can't comment on where they are currently at the moment. We are definitely preparing to have a good game against Pakistan and to win. If you look at when we played India, we actually got ourselves into a position to win the game. I know it was a long shot and all that. So we have had disappointing three losses as well. And yeah, we've had good meetings and preparation this afternoon again to take on Pakistan tomorrow," he said.

Aiming to end tournament on a high

Coach Williams also expressed optimism that his team would end their T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note, despite setbacks in the tournament. Speaking ahead of their final group match, Williams said the team is confident and motivated to finish strongly after coming close in previous games. "Yeah, it's definitely. I mean, like I said, now the last three games, each game, we were in a position to win the match. And then we just made small errors which our opposition took advantage of. We're looking to end the tournament on a high. Our team's morale is very good because we've played some really good cricket. We'll also hopefully be able to put that all together in the last game tomorrow," he said.

Group A qualification scenario

Namibia have been eliminated from the ongoing tournament after they lost their three consecutive Group A matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation after losing to India. If Men in Green lose their match against Namibia, they will be eliminated from the tournament, and the USA, currently second, will qualify for the Super Eight stage due to a higher Net Run Rate. Defending champions India have qualified for the next round from Group A. They are on top in their Group with three consecutive victories.