Pakistan defeated USA by 32 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. Sahibzada Farhan's explosive 73 and Shadab Khan's all-round brilliance propelled Pakistan to 190/9. Usman Tariq's three-wicket haul helped restrict USA to 158/8 in Colombo.

Shadab, Farhan guide Pakistan to second T20 WC win

Pakistan continued their winning momentum in the T20 World Cup campaign with a 32-run win against the USA. Shadab Khan's all-round performance and Sahibzada Farhan's explosive fifty propelled Pakistan to their second victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Farhan's aggressive 73 off 41 balls, including six fours and five sixes, set the tone for Pakistan's strong total of 190/9. Shadab Khan contributed with a quickfire 30 off 12 balls and took two wickets for 26 runs, while Usman Tariq picked up three wickets for 27 runs to seal the match for Pakistan. With this win, Pakistan are on top of Group A with two wins in their two opening games, earning four points.

USA falter in chase despite resistance

Chasing 191, the USA openers kicked off their chase on a positive note during the powerplay. The duo added 42 runs for the opening wicket. However, Mohammad Nawaz ended the partnership, breaking the deadlock for Pakistan in his first over.

Shadab Khan then struck twice in quick succession. First, he nabbed the all-important catch of USA skipper Monank Patel off his own bowling. The wicket was swiftly followed by the dismissal of Shayan Jahangir, who was looking in rhythm during his knock of 49.

Shubham Ranjane and Milind Kumar then combined to add a crucial 54-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, just as the two seemed in position to switch gears, Usman Tariq brought Pakistan right back into the game with his first wicket.

The wicket was swiftly followed by the dismissal of Shayan Jahangir, who was looking in rhythm during his knock of 49. Shubham Ranjane and Milind Kumar then combined to add a crucial 54-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, just as the two seemed in position to switch gears, Usman Tariq brought Pakistan right back into the game with his first wicket.

Tariq then went on to snap two wickets off two deliveries as Pakistan tightened their grip. Losing wickets at one end, Ranjane went on to score a resilient half-century. However, the bowlers ensured there wasn't any late twist in the tale as Pakistan sealed the deal by 32 runs.

Farhan's fifty powers Pakistan to 190

Earlier, put into bat, Pakistan were quick off the blocks against the USA. Saim Ayub and Farhan chose their moments well, taking Pakistan past the 50-mark in the fifth over. Shadley van Schalkwyk not only slowed down the scoring rate but also provided the USA with the breakthrough. He had Ayub miscue a shot to Saurabh Netravalkar, cutting short a promising innings, and then sent back captain Salman Agha five balls later. Pakistan ended the powerplay at 56/2.

Farhan and Babar rebuild innings

Farhan's presence was crucial to the Pakistan rebuild. He stitched an 81-run partnership with Babar Azam with some sensible batting and brilliant running between the wickets. Though Azam was dismissed for a well-paced 46, Farhan brought up his first half-century in T20 World Cups, scoring 73 off just 41 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes.

While a smart catch by Sanjay Krishnamurthi, off Harmeet Singh, sent Farhan packing, Shadab Khan ensured that Pakistan's scoring rate didn't drop too much, scoring 30 off 12. In an attempt to score quick runs at the end, Pakistan ended up losing five wickets in the space of 10 balls to finish at 190/9. In his second spell, Van Schalkwyk claimed two wickets in an over once again to finish with figures of 4/25.

Brief score

Pakistan 190/9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 73, Babar Azam 46; Shadley van Schalkwyk 4/25). Vs USA 158/8 in 20 overs (Shubham Ranjane 51, Shayan Jahangir 49; Usman Tariq 3/27). (ANI)