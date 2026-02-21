Ahead of their T20 World Cup Super 8s clash, South Africa's Quinton de Kock praised Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, calling him a 'very good bowler' and noting the challenge he poses after his recent strong performances.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock lauded Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, calling him a "very good bowler", ahead of the India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

The Proteas opener played alongside Varun Chakaravarthy for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Chakaravarthy claimed 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 22.53, finishing the season as the ninth-highest wicket-taker in the edition. Chakaravarthy, the number 1-ranked T20I bowler currently, also performed brilliantly against a touring South African side in the five-match T20I series against India in December last year. He claimed 10 wickets in four innings at an exceptional average of 11.20. He played a crucial role in India's 3-1 win. One match was abandoned due to rain.

De Kock on Proteas' strategy against Chakaravarthy

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the India vs South Africa clash on Sunday, Quinton de Kock said planning against Varun Chakravarthy is challenging, given his current form and effectiveness, especially after bowling well against South Africa in their recent series. He described the Indian spinner as a very good bowler and possibly the top T20 spinner at the moment, but stressed that South Africa's batters need to back their own strengths and instincts in the Super 8s clash. He added that the team has had time to analyse him and prepare plans, and hopes those strategies will work in the upcoming clash.

"I think everyone has their way about going about it. I think just at the end of the day our guys just have to stick to their own strengths and use their instincts at the right time. I think that's it. He's a good bowler, a very good bowler at the moment. And obviously he bowled really well against us in the series, like two months ago. Hopefully the guys have, after that series, just had a little bit more time to have a look at him, speak about how they're going to play against him. So hopefully with their plans it comes off and if it doesn't there's a reason why it's probably the number one T20 spinner in the world. So we'll have to see what we can do," de Kock said as quoted by the ICC website. (ANI)