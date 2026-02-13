In the upcoming T20 World Cup clash between England and South Africa, Jos Buttler and Quinton de Kock are on the cusp of major T20I records. Buttler needs 3 runs to reach 4,000, while de Kock is 2 runs away from becoming the first Protea with 3,000.

Ahead of the England-South Africa clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in the ICC T20 World Cup group stage set for Saturday, two star wicketkeeper-batters, Quinton de Kock of the Proteas and Jos Buttler of the Three Lions, approach massive career milestones.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will get its first massive clash as 2024 runners-up the Proteas and 2022 champions England lock horns at Ahmedabad. While QDK aims to become the first South African to score 3,000 T20I runs, Buttler aims to join the 4,000 T20I run club as its fourth member.

Player Milestones on the Horizon

Quinton de Kock's Chase for 3,000

De Kock, who had scored a fine 59 against Afghanistan, is just two runs away from 3,000 T20I runs, which will make him the first Proteas player to do so. In 104 matches and 103 innings, he has made 2,998 runs at an average of 31.89 and a strike rate of 142.42, with two centuries and 19 fifties. Currently in this tournament, de Kock, who reversed his white-ball retirement last year, has scored 84 runs in two innings with a strike rate of 118.57 in the tournament so far.

Jos Buttler Nears Elite 4,000-Run Club

Buttler, on the other hand, has 3,997 runs in 149 matches and 137 innings at an average of 35.06 and a strike rate of 148.69, with a century and 19 fifties and a best score of 101*. He has had a rather modest start to the tournament, with just 47 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 151.61 and a best score of 26. A big knock awaits the third-highest run-getter in the tournament's history, having recently overtaken Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka. (ANI)