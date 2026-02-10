BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla lauded the ICC for resolving the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match issue, calling it an 'amicable solution'. He confirmed Pakistan will now play the February 15 fixture against India in Colombo, praising the outcome.

BCCI Welcomes 'Amicable Solution'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla welcomed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) efforts in resolving the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match issue, calling it an amicable solution that prioritises cricket. He confirmed that Pakistan will play the scheduled February 15 match in Colombo.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rajeev Shukla praised the ICC for resolving the issue with the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup group-stage match, saying the solution prioritises cricket and brings the sport back on the forefront. "I am delighted to see the outcome of th deliberations initiated by the ICC representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board, as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, amicable solution whcih has been found to give priority to cricket, importance to the game. So all kudos to the ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the issue and bringing the cricket back on the forefront. This is a big achievement. I'd like to thank the ICC for taking this initiative and bringing Pakistan on the table and ultimately deciding for Pakistan to play the Colombo match," Rajeev Shukla said.

Rajeev Shukla said the February 15 match in Colombo will go ahead with Pakistan playing, calling it a "good news for all of us", noting Bangladesh is satisfied with the negotiations, and added that the World Cup is set to be a successful event. "It's good news for all of us and the scheduled match for 15th February in Colombo will take place. Pakistan will also play. So now this World Cup will also be a big success story. Bangladesh's feelings have also been assuaged as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given to their board, and they are also happy. In fact, they have praised ICC for its efforts. It's a win-win situation for everybody and I'm happy that the match would take place and World Cup will be a successful event," the BCCI VP said.

Pakistan Government Reverses Boycott

The Government of Pakistan, on Monday, directed their national cricket team to take the field on February 15, for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions, India, in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The decision came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement by the Pakistan Government, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Background of the Boycott

Rajeev Shukla's comments come after Pakistan had previously decided to boycott their group-stage World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, who were expelled from the tournament after the ICC rejected their request to shift match venues outside India over "security concerns".

Diplomatic Discussions Lead to Resolution

Pakistan's Prime Minister also spoke with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss the country's support during "challenging times." Following discussions with the ICC and other countries, Pakistan's government has directed its cricket team to play the T20 World Cup match against India.

"This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The President of Sri Lanka, during their warm and friendly conversation, recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to resolving the current impasse amicably. In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," as an official statement from Goverment of Pakistan.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," the statement added.

After ICC held a meeting with the PCB and the BCB at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match with India in Colombo, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul on Monday also urged Pakistan to play their February 15 ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against India.

"The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan's leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges. The Government further noted the statement by BCB President Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh," the statement further added.

Earlier, the official X handle of the Pakistan Government announced that the Men in Green would not take the field in the Feb 15 clash, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linked this boycott to the controversy with Bangladesh, citing it as a symbol of solidarity.

ICC's Agreement with Bangladesh

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, after their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC, which they put in place after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Notably, ICC also, in a release following their meeting with the PCB and BCB, siad that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter.

The release also said that, as part of the understanding, an agreement has been reached for Bangladesh to host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines, and operational requirements. This reflects confidence in Bangladesh's capability as a host and reinforces the ICC's commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country, the release said. (ANI)