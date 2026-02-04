R Ashwin voiced his disappointment over West Indies' T20 World Cup squad, questioning the exclusion of Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine. He urged the board to talk to the players and criticized their planning and approach for World Cups.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressedfhis disappointment after the West Indies excluded Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine in their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 starting on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. "I am very disappointed that the West Indies not pick Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine in their squad for this World Cup. You need to sit across the table from them, talk to them, and bring them to the World Cup. How can you leave Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine from your country and go into a World Cup without them?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin on West Indies' Planning and Potential

Ashwin said he is a big fan of the West Indies cricket team. The former Indian cricketer added that the board needs to re-examine their plan for World Cups. "I am a big fan of the West Indies. They have a lot of ability. But the way they plan and sometimes even the infrastructure in the West Indies leaves me with my mouth open. I think West Indies cricket has a high ceiling and high potential, but they really need to re-look at the way they approach and plan for World Cups," he said.

Recent Performance and Leadership

The two-time champions have dropped more matches than they have won since the Super Eight exit in the last edition back in 2024, but head into the new edition with plenty of positives, especially the evolution of their skipper, Shai Hope, as a well-rounded T20 batter. The Windies often displayed glimpses of that fighting spirit and ferocious hitting which had once made them a dominant force in the shortest format of the game, though they often lost matches by narrow margins.

Tournament Details and Opponents

Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, the West Indies have won just 14 of 43 matches, losing 27 and two ending in no result. The two-time champions are in Group C with defending champions India, Nepal, Scotland, and Italy and will start their campaign against Scotland on February 7 in Kolkata.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Shai Hope (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd. (ANI)