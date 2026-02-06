Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed he'll bat at number three in the T20 World Cup. He urged focus on cricket, calling the extensive talk on off-field controversies surrounding the team 'not a good thing' ahead of their opener.

Speaking ahead of his side's T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha confirmed that he will continue batting at number three and said that talks about all the off-the-field controversies surrounding his country's cricket is "not a good thing".

Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at Colombo on Saturday. These past few months have been controversial for Pakistan. Whether it's the 'handshake gate' with India during the Asia Cup or the Pakistan government's boycott of the group-stage clash against India, there has been plenty of media coverage of controversies surrounding Pakistani cricket, sometimes more than the cricket itself.

Speaking during the post-match presser about this, Agha said, "In the past two events (Asia Cup and this T20 WC in which India clash has been boycotted), like this event has just started, more than cricket - even when we come to a press conference, more than cricket we are being asked about other things, which I think is not a good thing, because we have come here as a sportsman and we come to talk about cricket and play cricket. It is better that things remain at that level only. We, as a team and as individuals, try not to let these things affect us, and do not see or think about these things much, because it is better to avoid such things for yourself and for the betterment of your game."

India Clash Boycott and ICC Discussions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are holding back-channel discussions to find a solution for the highly anticipated group-stage match between Pakistan and India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, according to ESPNcricinfo.

On instructions from the Government of Pakistan, the national team will skip the February 15 clash against India in Colombo, while continuing to participate in their other scheduled matches. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif explained that the decision was intended to show solidarity with Bangladesh, who were excluded from the tournament after refusing to play in India, one of the co-hosts alongside Sri Lanka.

While the PCB has not publicly commented on the boycott, the ICC responded via its official channels, urging the board to "explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders." Efforts to resolve the situation have involved ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja and Mubashir Usmani of the Emirates Cricket Board, both of whom have engaged with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Salman Naseer, head of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and senior advisor to Naqvi.

These discussions began even before the boycott was officially announced, after Naqvi had raised concerns over Pakistan's participation, citing government directives as decisive. Naqvi, during a visit to the UAE, reportedly sought guidance from officials there and met with Khwaja. Subsequent talks have continued with Khwaja coordinating from Singapore and Naqvi from Pakistan.

Initial discussions included potential sanctions against Pakistan for withdrawing from the tournament, but the PCB has indicated that its stance is driven by principles rather than financial considerations. Naqvi had earlier criticised the ICC's exclusion of Bangladesh, accusing the body of "double standards" and doing an "injustice" to the team. Since the boycott announcement, the ICC's focus has shifted to addressing PCB grievances to ensure the marquee clash proceeds. Khwaja has acted as a mediator in previous disputes involving the PCB, the BCCI, and the ICC.

Agha on Batting Position

On him batting at number three, something he did during the home series against Australia to great success, Agha said, "I think right now, it is going very well at number three, so there is no need to change it. I will bat three." In nine matches at number three, he has made 297 runs at an average of 37.12 and a strike rate of 167.79 with two fifties. His strike rate does not touch the 120 mark at other spots.

On Team Selection

Speaking on the playing XI, Salman said that the team will aim to "play the best combination" "Now, if any senior player or Fakhar or Babar does not fit, then we will not play them. We will play what is best for the team. And Fakhar, I think, has performed a lot for Pakistan in the last 10 years. Similarly, Babar has performed well. And I fully support them. But what is better for the team, we will make playing 11 accordingly," he concluded. (ANI)