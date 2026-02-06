SLC has asked the PCB to reconsider boycotting the T20 WC 2026 match against India in Colombo. Citing massive commercial expectations and sold-out tickets, SLC warned of significant financial losses and economic impacts for all stakeholders.

SLC Urges PCB to Reconsider Boycott, Warns of Financial Losses

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has written to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), urging it to reconsider its decision to boycott the marquee India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled for February 15, warning that such a move could result in significant financial losses for all stakeholders, as per a Lanka newswire report.

Sri Lanka, who are co-hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 alongside India, are scheduled to host the India vs Pakistan group-stage match at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on February 15. In its letter, Sri Lanka Cricket reportedly said the nation is eager to host the tournament and confirmed that all commercial, operational, logistical, and security preparations for matches scheduled in Sri Lanka have already been completed, including hospitality arrangements and ticket sales. It also noted that tickets for matches in Sri Lanka--especially the high-profile India vs Pakistan match--have already been sold and witnessed overwhelming demand, highlighting massive commercial expectations.

Wider Economic Impact and Consequences

Sri Lanka Cricket also cautioned that non-participation in such a high-profile match could have serious consequences, including significant financial losses, reduced tourism revenue, and broader economic impacts. The letter also noted that Sri Lanka Cricket, along with the Sri Lankan government, is aware that a boycott could have far-reaching effects, affecting not only SLC but also many other stakeholders.

Appeal for Reciprocity Citing Past Tours

According to the Newswire report, the letter also referred to cooperation done by the Sri Lanka Cricket in the past. In the letter, SLC said its national team has toured Pakistan multiple times despite challenging and sensitive conditions, including periods marked by serious security concerns when other teams were reluctant to travel. It said those tours were undertaken in good faith and in the spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect between the two boards.

SLC added that it now expects the same sense of reciprocity, stressing that Sri Lanka has provided full assurances on security, neutrality, and professionalism for all matches hosted in the country.

Pakistan's Stance and ICC's Reaction

Notably, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the T20 World Cup after the Pakistan government posted on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India without providing any reason.

Following the Pakistan Government's decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement saying that "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" and that it expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders. (ANI)