Parthiv Patel stresses India should bat first against NZ to prep for the T20 WC 2026's dew factor. He also underlines the 4th T20I's significance for Sanju Samson, who is battling for consistency in the highly competitive batting line-up.

Parthiv Patel on T20 World Cup 2026 Preparation

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel has stressed the significance of India batting first in matches as part of preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, while also underlining the significance of the fourth T20I against New Zealand for opener batter Sanju Samson. Speaking on 'Game Plan' as a JioStar expert, Parthiv highlighted how dew could play a decisive role in big matches during the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. "The kind of form the Indian batters are in currently; we can easily post a score of 300 run on the board. But I want India to bat first for a different reason. In a Super 8 match against Australia, if India loses the toss, dew could be a factor. India must be ready for that. We have already won the series against New Zealand and are dominating this format. Now, it is time to show the world, without being overconfident, that we are prepared for the T20 World Cup and big matches against teams like Australia or South Africa, in semis or finals. Dew will play a big role, and that could be the only way India loses a game. India should be ready for it. Show the world we are the king of this format and choose to bat first when we win the toss."

India have already sealed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a commanding 3-0 lead and head into the remaining fixtures in strong form. Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, the Men in Blue have not lost a T20I series since lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup.

'Big Game' for Sanju Samson

Parthiv also pointed out that the fourth T20I could prove pivotal for Sanju Samson, who is battling for consistency in a highly competitive Indian batting line-up. "This fourth T20I against New Zealand is a very big game for Sanju Samson if he gets the chance. He will have to make it count. The main reason is the kind of talent in the Indian team. You don't want to go into a World Cup thinking your opener is out of form. You want your top three or top four players to be in form and if someone is not in form, then you always get thoughts that this top order batter is not in form and the others who were given opportunities are doing well, so we should drop the out of form player in favour of the in-form ones especially in a T20 World Cup. So, to avoid that situation, Sanju will have to do well. He should take time to settle down at the crease, let Abhishek Sharma do the aggressive part and when Samson feels that yes this is the right time to aggress, he can start playing his shots."

India's T20 World Cup Group

India are placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA and arch-rivals Pakistan. The defending champions will begin their campaign against the USA on February 7, before facing Pakistan on February 15, with group matches also scheduled against Namibia and the Netherlands.

Ahead of the tournament, India continued their dominant run in the ongoing series, with Abhishek Sharma grabbing headlines in Guwahati by smashing the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in T20I history. (ANI)