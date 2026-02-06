India's U-19 team won a record sixth World Cup, beating England by 100 runs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blistering 175 helped India post 411/9. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the undefeated champions.

India Clinches Record Sixth U-19 World Cup Title

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the India Under-19 team after they clinched a record-extending sixth ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup title by defeating England by 100 runs in the final at Harare, Zimbabwe.

The young Indian side produced a record-breaking performance in a high-octane final. Electing to bat first, India posted an imposing 411/9, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a scintillating 175 off just 80 balls, hitting 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 53 runs from 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu contributed a brisk 40 off 31 balls. England's Caleb Falconer fought valiantly with 115 runs, but the visitors fell short of the mammoth 412-run target.

Political Leaders Congratulate Young Champions

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the team on X, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 for the record sixth time! Remaining undefeated throughout the tournament, the team has done the nation proud with its dominant performance. I wish the talented young players a very bright future ahead. I am sure that Indian cricket will go from strength to strength."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, "India's cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla added, "Young India - World Champion India. Heartiest congratulations and felicitations to the Indian cricket team on becoming the Under-19 Cricket World Cup champions. By delivering a spectacular performance, our team has made millions of Indians proud. This moment is set to provide new energy and immense inspiration to the nation's youth power. Best wishes to all the players for a bright future."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on X, "Congratulations to our young champs as Team India lifts ICC Men's U19WorldCup. Your blazing performance, setting the crowning record of winning the cup for the sixth time, thrilled young players with joy, enthusiasm, and motivation. The nation celebrates your victory."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the team, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian team for their historic victory in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. By winning this title for the sixth time, our youth have showcased their outstanding talent and dedication. This victory reflects the remarkable courage and unwavering resolve of young India. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for this splendid achievement."

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, "Congratulations to our Under-19 men's team on the phenomenal World Cup victory! Your composure, fearlessness and determination is what defines the Gen Z of India, today. This sixth U-19 World Cup title is a proud statement of Indian cricket's future. Well played, champions."

Record-Breaking Dominance

India's dominant performance also set a new record for sixes in a Youth ODI final, hitting 31 sixes -- well clear of the previous record of 23. The victory adds to India's Under-19 World Cup wins in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022, while England is yet to win their second title since 1998.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: India: 411/9 (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175, Ayush Mhatre 53, James Minto 3/63) beat England: 311 (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 66, RS Ambrish 3/56). (ANI)