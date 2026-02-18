India defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in the Davis Cup Qualifier Round 1. Sumit Nagal praised the team's 'fantastic job'. Tennis legend Leander Paes also hailed the stunning upset and lauded Dhakshineswar Suresh, who won the decisive fifth rubber.

Following India's win over Netherlands in their Davis Cup in the Qualifier Round 1 clash in Bengaluru recently, India's number-one ranked men's tennis star Sumit Nagal hailed team's performance, calling it a "fantastic job".

Buoyed by Dhakshineswar Suresh's 6-4, 7-6 (4), victory over Guy Den Ouden, India secured an emphatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifier Round 1 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru earlier in February. India's victory paves the way to September's Qualifiers 2nd Round, where they will compete to make it to the eight-team Davis Cup Finals.

Nagal Hails Team Performance

Speaking to ANI about the win, Nagal said, "It is a matter of pride for us. Everyone played well. Everyone did a fantastic job. The atmosphere was very good. Congratulations to Bengaluru for the successful organisation and execution of this event."

In the decisive fifth rubber, Suresh fired 15 aces in a composed performance under pressure. He broke Ouden in the seventh game to clinch the opening set. A thrilling second set saw them hold serve till 6-6 before Suresh secured the victory in the tie-break to seal the tie for India.

Leander Paes Praises 'Stunning Upset'

Just a couple of days back at the BBC Sportswoman of the Year award, Indian tennis legend and Olympic medalist Leander Paes had also praised Team India for their win over one of the top teams in Davis Cup and the 2024 edition runners-up. "It was fantastic to see the Indian Davis Cup team pull off a stunning upset by defeating the Netherlands. I was part of the team when we beat Holland in Jaipur. And then seeing them come and do it in Bangalore was just a real thrill," he said.

Paes reserved special praise for Suresh, who played a pivotal role in the tie and emerged as one of the standout performers. "I think Suresh is a great ambassador for India. I think he's going to be a fantastic Davis Cup player. Because he played with heart, he played with a lot of heart. And to see him come out and win all three matches, equalling and bettering my feat that I had done many times in Davis Cup, to win all three matches, my heart goes out to him and his team, his family. And he is just a great kid to see coming up. So I am very excited to watch Davis Cup all over again," Paes added. (ANI)