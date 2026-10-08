Former West Indies spinner Sulieman Benn stressed the need for financial and infrastructural investment to strengthen grassroots cricket. He expressed confidence that the team's natural talent can help it return to the top once key logistical issues are fixed.

Investment Key to West Indies' Revival

Former West Indies spinner Sulieman Benn stressed the need for greater financial and infrastructural investment to strengthen the pathway from grassroots cricket to the senior level. He also expressed confidence in the West Indies’ natural talent, saying the team can return to the top once key logistical challenges are addressed. The West Indies have gone from being a dominant force in world cricket to a side struggling for consistency in recent years. It has now been a decade since the men’s team last lifted an ICC trophy, with their most recent triumph coming at the 2016 ICC World Twenty20. Ben was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), where he represents the West Indies Champions.

“You need resources, both financial and infrastructural, to bridge the gap between grassroots cricket and the players progressing through the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels into the senior team. We have to ensure that this transition is as smooth as possible, but achieving that requires the necessary resources and investment," Ben told ANI. “The West Indies have always been blessed with cricketing talent; it’s part of our DNA. There are certainly some logistical issues that need to be addressed, but I’m confident that once those matters are sorted out, we will be back at the top again," he said.

Analysis of Recent ODI Series

Benn also felt the West Indies team showed glimpses of good cricket in the recently concluded ODI series against India but were let down by their bowling and fielding. He stressed the need for better execution, particularly in knowing when to attack for wickets and when to defend and build pressure. India secured a 2-1 series victory over the West Indies in the three-match ODI series. India won the opening ODI by eight wickets at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, with 50 balls to spare, before claiming the second match by another eight-wicket margin at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, with 39 balls remaining. The West Indies avoided a clean sweep in the third ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3, chasing down the target to register a five-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

“We had some good performances, but the bowling let us down a little. We need to be clearer about when to attack and look for wickets and when to defend and build pressure. Our fielding also wasn’t at its best. We have some very good bowlers in the team; we just need to put everything together and execute our plans better," he concluded.

West Indies Champions at WCL

Meanwhile, West Champions owner Ajay Sethi said his long-standing professional relationships and friendships with former cricketers and personalities around the world helped him bring several iconic players together under one roof. He credited the strong network he has built over the past 25 years for making the initiative possible.

“I don’t think it’s anything difficult; it’s simply about the approach. I’ve been in this business for a long time, and over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many people through my professional work and develop personal relationships with them. For the past 25 years, I’ve built friendships with people across the world—in Australia, England, South Africa and Pakistan. Imran Khan is also a very good friend of mine. When you’ve been in the business for such a long time and have built those relationships, you don’t really have to make much of an effort," Sethi told ANI.

Star-Studded Squad

West Indies Champions is led by Chris Gayle, with a star-studded lineup featuring experienced campaigners such as Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite and Chadwick Walton. The squad also includes Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer and Rayad Emrit, while the bowling attack boasts the experience of Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn and Dave Mohammed. (ANI)