Former Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has sensationally predicted England will win the Ashes 3-2 in Australia, calling the current home side the weakest since their 2010-11 series loss and backing the visitors' pace attack to dominate.

Despite England not having won a Test match in Australia since their famous 2010-11 series triumph, O'Keefe believes this could finally be their time. Echoing Stuart Broad's recent comments, he suggested that the current Australian side is the weakest the hosts have fielded since that campaign.

O'Keefe's Bold 3-2 Prediction

O'Keefe admitted that England were clearly the stronger team back in 2010-11, but feels that this time, their form and balance give them a genuine chance to pull off an away series win. He backed England's pace attack to play a decisive role, saying their fast bowlers have the potential to dust the Aussies 3-2 in the five-match series.

"Don't miss the mail here, I'm calling it - England 3-2," O'Keefe said on SEN Sportsday NSW, as quoted from Sen. "I'm saying that the Aussies are going to get dusted on their home track," he added.

Pace Attack the Decisive Factor

"They've got some great quicks in Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, just to name a few," he noted.

'The Right Team in the Right Form'

"I just think that they are ready, they've got the right attack this time," O'Keefe added. "They used to bring over some players, and you just never had that feeling that they were ever close or good enough," he said.

"They were the superior team when they beat us twice before in the past. In 2010, they had the better team," he added. "This time, you could argue and say that they don't, but I'm just saying it's the right team in the right form to come over. I just think that the timing is right. It's been 15 years since 2010," O'Keefe noted.

"I think that this is their time to win under (Brendon) McCullum," he said.

Attacking Batting to 'Wreak Havoc'

He believes that if Australian pitches remain flat, England's attacking approach could put immense pressure on the home team's bowlers right from the start. "Joe Root's in the form of his life," O'Keefe said, as quoted from Sen.

"Couple that with Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley," he added. "I think the wickets will be flatter and they are going to look to wreak havoc against this Australian attack and take them on, and I think that's what's going to put pressure on the Aussies, and ultimately I think they'll fail under that pressure," he noted.

"What they've got is repeated fast bowling options, there's no let off, and they are going to challenge this Australian team," he said.

The first Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England will begin in Perth on November 21. (ANI)