The Sports Ministry has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to oversee the administration of Karate in the country, citing confusion caused by multiple bodies claiming to be the sport's national federation, according to ESPN.

At present, at least five bodies, the All India Karate-Do Federation (AIKDF), Karate Association of India (KAI), Karate India Organisation (KIO), Karate India and The Karate Federation of India (TKFI), have laid claim to being the official governing authority for the sport in India.

Clarity Essential for Asian Games

Karate was not included in the 2024 Olympic Games roster, but its presence at the Asian Games has made administrative clarity essential to ensure uninterrupted athlete preparation and participation in international events.

In a communication addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the ministry underscored the urgency of establishing a structured governance mechanism, particularly with Karate set to feature in this year's Asian Games, set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The discipline will offer a total of 56 medals at the continental event, increasing the stakes for Indian athletes preparing for the competition.

Ministry Calls for Immediate Intervention

The ministry noted that the ongoing dispute among various organisations has impaired the "orderly administration" of the sport and created uncertainty for players and officials alike.

"The Ministry, hereby, requests the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute a transitory committee or Ad-Hoc Committee in consultation with the concerned International Federation, to oversee and manage the affairs of sport of Karate," the ministry stated.

Emphasising the immediate need for intervention, the letter added, "Such a measure is indispensable to safeguard the preparation and progression of athletes within the Karate discipline, for the Asian Games and all other forthcoming international tournaments and championships, which are bound to suffer irreparably if immediate steps to establish a proper governance mechanism in the interim are not undertaken."