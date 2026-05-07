Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, after watching the documentary 'Bicharpur', said sports can shape young minds, provide direction, and channel youth energy positively, citing how community-driven sports build unity and national pride.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday attended the special screening of the documentary 'Bicharpur - Junoon Football Ka', a film capturing inspiring stories from grassroots football and the transformative role of sports in society.

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Sports a Way of Life

Addressing the gathering after the screening, the Minister underlined how sports can shape young minds and provide meaningful direction to youth. He said that sports are not merely a competition, but a way of life that strengthens culture, discipline, mental ability and collective spirit. "Twenty-five years ago, many youngsters were moving in the wrong direction, but when they became connected with sports, their lives changed. Sports gives direction to young leaders and channel their energy positively," Mandaviya said as per the Union Sports Ministry.

Community-Driven Sporting Movements

Highlighting the larger social impact of community participation in sports, the Minister referred to the example of the Kodava community of Coorg and their deep-rooted hockey culture. He said such community-driven sporting movements help build unity, discipline, collective responsibility and national pride. "Sports develops a sense of togetherness and contribution towards the nation. While individuals pursue sports for themselves, they also bring glory to the country," he added.

Documenting and Recognising Talent

Speaking about the importance of storytelling and preserving such journeys, Dr Mandaviya stressed the need for documentation of grassroots sporting stories. "When any effort gets documented, it becomes inspirational. Such stories can guide and motivate youth and entire communities," he said.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of recognition and encouragement in sports. He noted that platforms which honour talent help build self-confidence among youth and ultimately contribute towards national pride. (ANI)