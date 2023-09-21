Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes' schedule and key events for September 21

    Discover the action-packed schedule for Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023 on September 21. From women's cricket quarterfinals to rowing, sailing, and football matches, get ready to cheer for Team India as they strive for glory in China's Hangzhou.

    Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes' schedule and key events for September 21
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 9:23 AM IST

    The Asian Games 2023 are set to commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China, and will continue until October 8. The Indian team has already seen some positive results in rowing and a notable victory over South Korea in men's volleyball. Upcoming highlights include the historic inclusion of cricket in the Asian Games, with the Indian women's cricket team playing their first match against Malaysia. Additionally, the men's Indian football team seeks to recover from their previous loss against China as they face Bangladesh in the second group stage match, while the women's football team prepares for their opening game against Taipei. Cricket enthusiasts are particularly excited to witness this new addition to the Asian Games.

    The full schedule of Indian athletes in action at the Asian Games 2023 on September 21 is as follows:

    -Women's Cricket Quarterfinal: India vs Malaysia at 6:30 am.

    -Rowing Repechage Round (Lightweight Women's Doubles Sculls) featuring Kiran & Bharti Anshika at 6:40 am.

    -Rowing Repechage Round (Lightweight Men's Doubles Sculls) with Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh at 6:50 am.

    -Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Doubles Sculls) with Satnam Singh & Parminder Singh at 7:20 am.

    -Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Singles Sculls) with Bairaj Panwar at 12:40 pm.

    -Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Quadruple Sculls) featuring Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh at 1 pm.

    -Sailing (Day 1) with participants Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma, Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Siddheshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan starting at 9 am.

    -Men's Football: India vs Bangladesh at 1:30 pm.

    -Women's Football: India vs Taipei at 5 pm.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: From topper in 2018 to struggler - Saurabh Chaudhary's mysterious decline in pistol shooting

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
