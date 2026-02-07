The Spiti Cup returns for its third season from Feb 7-11, 2026, in the Himalayas. The winter sports event has expanded to 22 matches across Ice Hockey and Speed Skating, with Lahaul making its debut in the Senior Men's category.

Spiti Cup returns for its third season from February 7 to 11, 2026, continuing its role as a key winter sports initiative in the Himalayas. Hosted in the extreme winter conditions of Spiti Valley, the tournament brings together athletes, volunteers, families, and supporters from across the region and beyond, according to a release.

The 2026 edition marks a clear step forward in scale and structure, expanding to 22 matches, up from 18 last season. Teams from five zones: Center, Lahaul, Pin, Sham and Tod; will compete across Senior Men, Women, and U-18 Boys categories in a league format. Notably, Lahaul will make its debut in the Senior Men's category, strengthening inter-valley participation and reinforcing the Spiti Cup's growing regional footprint.

Opening Day sets the tone

The tournament will get underway on February 7th with an Open Speed Skating event, followed by fixtures across all three Ice Hockey categories. The day will see Tod Zone taking on defending champions Center Zone in the Women's category, followed by Sham Zone U-18 Boys facing Pin Zone boys in their opening fixture. These matches will be followed by the Opening Ceremony, scheduled mid-day, before the Senior Men's category takes centre stage with Center Zone playing Pin Zone, and defending champions Sham Zone locking horns with Tod Zone later in the afternoon.

The Opening Ceremony will be held in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Chhatar Singh Thakur, Congress Youth President, Himachal Pradesh and Vice-Chairman, State Sports Council, along with Guests of Honour Shri Tsering Bodh and Dr. Vikas Rowpa. The ceremony formally marks the start of the Spiti Cup 2026 at the Kaza Rink - bringing together players from remote villages and valleys across the region, fostering sport-led development, physical fitness, and meaningful engagement during the harsh Himalayan winter.

Tournament Format

The five-day tournament will feature four to five matches daily, combining Ice Hockey and Speed Skating. The league format ensures that each team competes against every other team in its category. The Senior Men's category will feature 10 matches, while the Women's and U-18 Boys categories will each comprise six matches each.

Finals and closing

The Spiti Cup 2026 will culminate on February 11 with final league matches across categories. The final day will feature the Speed Skating finals, followed by decisive Ice Hockey clashes including Tod Zone facing Pin Zone in the Women's category, Center Zone taking on Lahaul in the Senior Men's category, and Sham U-18 Boys playing Center U-18 Boys.

The tournament will conclude with the Closing Ceremony and Prize Distribution, to be held in the august presence of Chief Guest Smt. Anuradha Rana, MLA, District Lahaul & Spiti, along with Guests of Honour Shri Gain Sagar Negi, Shri Jeewan Singh Negi, and Shri Sanjeeban Roy. The closing ceremony will celebrate not only the champions across categories, but also key individual and team achievements, including the Fair Play Award (Team), Player of the Tournament, and Top Scorers in each category, recognising excellence, sportsmanship, and consistent performance throughout the five-day competition.

From grassroots to competition

The Spiti Cup is the culmination of a winter-long grassroots programme involving 12 village- and cluster-level clubs. Players train for nearly a month during winter before coming together as zonal teams in Kaza.

Ahead of the tournament, coaches from across the region underwent structured training led by international instructor Darryl Easson, focusing on technical skills, long-term athlete development, and game management. These trained coaches have since returned to their communities to scout talent and prepare teams systematically.

Over 500 children and youth have participated in structured Ice Hockey training in the month preceding the tournament, supported by locally trained coaches. Referee training initiatives were also conducted to strengthen officiating capacity in the region.

Alongside Ice Hockey, the Spiti Cup will once again feature Speed Skating competitions across Under-16, Under-18, and senior categories with participation from athletes beyond Spiti, including skaters from Cheog in Shimla district.

As the Spiti Cup enters its third season, it continues to build a sustainable winter sports ecosystem in the Himalayas by strengthening pathways for players, coaches, and officials, and expanding access to competition for future talent.

