Sourav Kothari retained the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship, defeating Pankaj Advani in an all-Indian final. Kothari displayed remarkable resilience, making a comeback with a mesmerising 485 break to secure his third world title.

Sourav Kothari triumphed in spectacular fashion to retain the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship, defeating Pankaj Advani in a dominant all-Indian final on Wednesday in Carlow, Ireland. From battling back from significant deficits to producing a mesmerising 485 break in the final, this victory was a testament to his heart, resilience, and unwavering belief.

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Union Ministers Congratulate Kothari

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, congratulated Kothari for his exceptional performance in winning the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship. Praising Kothari's focus and determination, Mandaviya highlighted the significance of his victory in securing another world title, which brings immense pride and joy to the nation. "A masterclass in focus and determination! Heartiest congratulations to Sourav Kothari on clinching the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship. Winning yet another world title is a remarkable achievement that fills the entire nation with pride and joy," Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

A masterclass in focus and determination! Heartiest congratulations to Sourav Kothari on clinching the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship. Winning yet another world title is a remarkable achievement that fills the entire nation with pride and joy. pic.twitter.com/otHW48rVT1 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 29, 2026

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, also congratulated Kothari on his victory. Khadse praised Kothari's composure and resilience, highlighting his remarkable fightback throughout the tournament to secure his third world title, a feat that made the nation proud.

Congratulations to Sourav Kothari on winning the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship in Carlow, Ireland, defeating Pankaj Advani in a commanding final. A remarkable display of composure, as he fought back from difficult positions throughout the tournament to secure his third… pic.twitter.com/kkViySgqvw — Raksha Khadse (@khadseraksha) April 29, 2026

"Congratulations to Sourav Kothari on winning the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship in Carlow, Ireland, defeating Pankaj Advani in a commanding final. A remarkable display of composure, as he fought back from difficult positions throughout the tournament to secure his third world title, making the nation proud," Khadse wrote in an X post. (ANI)