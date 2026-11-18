Head coach Sourav Ganguly defends the difficult decision to trade Kuldeep Yadav for Rishabh Pant, citing team balance and strategy as Delhi Capitals prepare for the upcoming IPL 2027 season with a reinforced squad.

Sourav Ganguly Details Strategy Behind Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Trade

Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly admitted that it was difficult for the franchise to part ways with India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, describing him as a "very special cricketer", while explaining the thinking behind his high-profile trade to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Kuldeep was traded to LSG in exchange for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who returned to Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore, after being acquired by LSG for a record Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

"It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He's been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it's always about that one balance factor. And we were looking at a batsman. We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who's done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are very important part of our squad," Ganguly said on JioStar's 'IPL 2027 Retention Special'.

Ganguly also spoke about the franchise's broader retention and release strategy, emphasizing that decisions were based on performance and team requirements. Delhi Capitals retained 16 players, including Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, while releasing nine players like Mitchell Starc. The franchise now looks toward the mini-auction in Goa on December 16, 2026, to fill their remaining roster slots.