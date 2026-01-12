Sophie Devine delivered a match-winning all-round performance, smashing 95 off 42 balls and then defending seven runs in the final over to help Gujarat Giants pull off a thrilling four-run victory against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants pulled off a thrilling four-run victory against Delhi Capitals, with Sophie Devine delivering a match-winning performance with both bat and ball to swing the contest back in Gujarat's favour when it appeared to be slipping away. Devine was the standout performer of the match, first starring with the bat as she smashed a sensational 95 off just 42 balls, laced with seven fours and eight sixes, to power Gujarat to a formidable total of 209. Her innings laid the foundation for the Giants, though the contest remained delicately in balance given Delhi's explosive batting line-up.

Devine 'Relieved' After High-Scoring Thriller

Reflecting on the win, Devine admitted to the relief at closing out a tight game. "Probably just relieved. 210 was a good score but with their batting line-up, it was always in the balance. Really pleased for the group but on these pitches, 200-210 might not be enough," she said after being named Player of the Match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Delhi almost took the game away from Gujarat, needing seven runs in the final over. However, Devine held her nerve under immense pressure, conceding two runs and picking up the crucial wickets of Delhi captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt to seal the win. She finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in her three overs.

'Pressure Was On Them': Devine on Final Over

Speaking about the decisive final over, Devine drew on her experience. "Lucky that I have played for a while. The pressure was taken off me, they were the ones who had to win. Nice to be able to contribute to this group. Does not matter if you have played one or a hundred games - going out there and performing for your team is always pleasing," she said.

Gardner on 'Stealing' the Win

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner described the contest as one that remained in the balance throughout. "One of those games where it was in the balance the whole time. 60 off 4, in the past you'd have been more comfortable, but here in India, you're never out of it," Gardner said.

Gardner praised her team's ability to defend a small target in the final over. "To be able to defend seven in the last over, we stole it, and this gives confidence," she noted. "Felt like we were 15 short. That part was disappointing. We knew their batting had firepower. We knew 200 was a fantastic score but we knew we had to field and bowl well. There were glimpses where we did both well but still lots of learnings. Happy we have two wins on the board, " she admitted that Gujarat may have been slightly short with the bat. Highlighting the importance of contributions across the squad, Gardner added, "Overseas players make these competitions but Indian players win you these competitions."

'Proud of the Girls': Rodrigues on Delhi's Fight

Despite the narrow defeat, Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues took pride in her team's effort and fighting spirit. "Very proud of the girls, the way we fought back. She (Sophie Devine) put us under pressure, but the way Nandni (Sharma) and (Shree) Charani bowled...could not be more proud," Rodrigues said.

Rodrigues admitted the loss was hard to take but stressed there were positives to build on. "Tough pill to swallow but lots of positives to take. Our powerplay bowling - we need to get our plans more sorted. Tough to bowl when Devine is in such form. Such games, you want to finish off on the winning side," she added.

She reserved special praise for young bowler Nandni Sharma, who impressed despite the defeat. "She has been one of our top picks. A captain's delight. She is so accurate in whatever she does, ready to take it on, and I'm very happy for her," Rodrigues said.

Looking ahead, Rodrigues remained optimistic about Delhi's campaign. "One thing DC (Delhi Capitals) has done well is to maintain a positive environment. Anything can happen as long as we keep the belief. These two days off could help us and we will come back stronger," she added. (ANI)