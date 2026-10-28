Veteran all-rounder Sneh Rana has joined UP Warriorz for the 2027 WPL season, expressing her readiness to contribute to the spin-heavy squad and enthusiasm to play under the captaincy of Australian star Meg Lanning.

Sneh Rana Joins UP Warriorz

Veteran India all-rounder Sneh Rana expressed her excitement after being picked by UP Warriorz at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday, saying she would look to give her best for the franchise. Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live Auction Special’ after her selection, Rana thanked the UP Warriorz management for showing faith in her and said she was eager to make the most of the opportunity. The Up-led franchise acquired Rana for Rs lakhs during the WPL 2027 mini-auction.

“First of all, I want to thank UP Warriorz for picking me. I'm very excited about this opportunity. And as I always say, whenever I get an opportunity, whichever team I go to, I want to give my best for them. Now that I've joined UP Warriorz, I want to do the same. Thank you so much to everyone in the management,” Rana said.

Strategic Spin Unit and Leadership

Partnering with Spinners

Rana also expressed enthusiasm about joining a spin-bowling unit featuring India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and England's Sophie Ecclestone, highlighting her familiarity with Deepti and the communication they share on the field. “It's a very spin bowling unit and Sophie Ecclestone - Deepti Sharma will be bowling with me. I've always played with Deepti, so I know her strengths, and there will be good communication between us. It's going to be a lot of fun,” she said.

Playing Under Meg Lanning

The India all-rounder also welcomed the opportunity to play under the leadership of Meg Lanning, expressing admiration for the Australian cricketer's captaincy. “I'm very excited. I've always watched her on TV, and even now, seeing her lead UP Warriorz feels really good. Watching her captaincy and the changes she makes is great. So, I'm very excited to play under her,” Rana said.

Rana's arrival adds to UP Warriorz's options as the franchise looks to build its squad for the upcoming WPL season. At the WPL 2027 mini-auction, franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season. A total of 146 players will go under the hammer, with 27 slots available across the five teams. (ANI)

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