Smriti Mandhana has been appointed India's new all-format captain, succeeding Harmanpreet Kaur. She will lead the team in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe, which begins on October 16. New faces have been added to the squads.

Smriti Mandhana Appointed New All-Format Captain

Smriti Mandhana will begin her tenure as India’s all-format captain when the team takes on Zimbabwe in the upcoming ODI and T20I series. Mandhana succeeds Harmanpreet Kaur, who stepped down from the captaincy earlier on Tuesday, October 6, bringing an end to her leadership stint.

India will face Zimbabwe in their first-ever bilateral international series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the tour set to begin on October 16.

India Squads for Zimbabwe Tour Announced

Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita are the new faces in Smriti Mandhana’s T20I squad, while Nandani Sharma is the only new addition to the ODI squad, having already represented India in T20Is.

Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav, who were part of India’s gold medal-winning squad at the Asian Games last month, have been left out of the T20I squad, with Minnu Mani, Anushka Sharma, Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita coming in as replacements.

India’s T20I Squad

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

India's ODI Squad

India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur.