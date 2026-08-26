Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene acknowledged India's dominance in the Test series but found positives in the emergence of young batter Sonal Dinusha, calling him a 'brilliant player' who is going to be a 'handful for Sri Lanka'.

Gunawardene lauds emerging talent "You can always talk about the results, but obviously I take the positives out of it. Sri Lanka has found a brilliant player called Sonal Dinusha and the way he's batting, I think he's going to be a handful for Sri Lanka cricket," Gunawardene said.The former Sri Lankan batter also praised the team's new off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha, saying there have been encouraging signs despite India's strong performance. Keshara has picked up six wickets in the ongoing Test series against India."We just played a new off-spinner (Keshara Nuwantha) who looks good. So there are quite a few positives other than the results, but needless to say India has dominated and is dominating this Test series," he added. India dominate second Test The Asian Giants are currently leading the two-match Test series by 1-0. The visitors clinched the opening match at Galle by 165 runs.Meanwhile, in the ongoing second Test in Colombo, India regained control after a disciplined bowling display before rain forced an early end to proceedings on Day 4 on Wednesday.After enforcing the follow-on, the visitors picked up six wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings, leaving the hosts at 229/6 at stumps with a 16-run lead. Sonal Dinusha (7) and Keshara Nuwantha (3) were unbeaten at the crease.India had wrapped up Sri Lanka's first innings early in the morning before asking the hosts to bat again.Sri Lanka's top order showed greater resistance in the second innings, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara once again leading the fightback with a fluent 92.The Shubman Gill-led India had earlier declared their first innings total at 503/9, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring 117 and Dhruv Jurel remaining unbeaten on 115. For the hosts, Asitha Fernando claimed 4/106.In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 and were reduced to 229/6 in their second innings after Day 4's play, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara scoring 92 and Kamindu Mendis contributing 55.On Day 4, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was India's leading wicket-taker in the second innings with figures of 2/81. 'Handling of situations' key for Sri Lanka Gunawardene said Sri Lanka's struggles have not been only about handling pressure but also about managing crucial situations during matches.Asked about Sri Lanka's inability to sustain pressure despite showing fighting spirit, he said, "I can't point out and say one reason or two reasons. I think it's more than handling pressure; I think it's the handling of situations that Sri Lanka hasn't done well."The former cricketer added that Sri Lanka needs to improve their decision-making and execution in key moments to compete against top sides like India. Avishka Gunawardene's career stats For those unversed, Gunawardene represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests and 61 ODIs, scoring 181 runs in Tests at an average of 16.45 and 1,708 runs in ODIs at an average of 28.46.In ODI cricket, he registered one century and 12 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 132.In first-class cricket, Gunawardene played 129 matches, scoring 6,680 runs at an average of 35.53, including 12 centuries and 40 half-centuries.He also featured in 184 List A matches, accumulating 5,362 runs at an average of 29.95, with six centuries and 35 half-centuries.In T20 cricket, he scored 85 runs in six matches at an average of 17.00. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene acknowledged India's dominance in the ongoing Test series but said Sri Lanka have found some positives, including the emergence of young batter Sonal Dinusha.Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Gunawardene said that while the results have not gone in Sri Lanka's favour, the team can take encouragement from the performances of some young players like Sonal. In the ongoing two-match Test series against India, Dinusha has emerged as his team's leading run-scorer and is the second-highest run-getter overall. The 25-year-old Sri Lankan player has amassed 294 runs in four innings at a remarkable average of 98.00, including two centuries and one half-century, with a best score of 103."You can always talk about the results, but obviously I take the positives out of it. Sri Lanka has found a brilliant player called Sonal Dinusha and the way he's batting, I think he's going to be a handful for Sri Lanka cricket," Gunawardene said.The former Sri Lankan batter also praised the team's new off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha, saying there have been encouraging signs despite India's strong performance. Keshara has picked up six wickets in the ongoing Test series against India."We just played a new off-spinner (Keshara Nuwantha) who looks good. So there are quite a few positives other than the results, but needless to say India has dominated and is dominating this Test series," he added.The Asian Giants are currently leading the two-match Test series by 1-0. The visitors clinched the opening match at Galle by 165 runs.Meanwhile, in the ongoing second Test in Colombo, India regained control after a disciplined bowling display before rain forced an early end to proceedings on Day 4 on Wednesday.After enforcing the follow-on, the visitors picked up six wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings, leaving the hosts at 229/6 at stumps with a 16-run lead. Sonal Dinusha (7) and Keshara Nuwantha (3) were unbeaten at the crease.India had wrapped up Sri Lanka's first innings early in the morning before asking the hosts to bat again.Sri Lanka's top order showed greater resistance in the second innings, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara once again leading the fightback with a fluent 92.The Shubman Gill-led India had earlier declared their first innings total at 503/9, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring 117 and Dhruv Jurel remaining unbeaten on 115. For the hosts, Asitha Fernando claimed 4/106.In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 and were reduced to 229/6 in their second innings after Day 4's play, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara scoring 92 and Kamindu Mendis contributing 55.On Day 4, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was India's leading wicket-taker in the second innings with figures of 2/81.Gunawardene said Sri Lanka's struggles have not been only about handling pressure but also about managing crucial situations during matches.Asked about Sri Lanka's inability to sustain pressure despite showing fighting spirit, he said, "I can't point out and say one reason or two reasons. I think it's more than handling pressure; I think it's the handling of situations that Sri Lanka hasn't done well."The former cricketer added that Sri Lanka needs to improve their decision-making and execution in key moments to compete against top sides like India.For those unversed, Gunawardene represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests and 61 ODIs, scoring 181 runs in Tests at an average of 16.45 and 1,708 runs in ODIs at an average of 28.46.In ODI cricket, he registered one century and 12 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 132.In first-class cricket, Gunawardene played 129 matches, scoring 6,680 runs at an average of 35.53, including 12 centuries and 40 half-centuries.He also featured in 184 List A matches, accumulating 5,362 runs at an average of 29.95, with six centuries and 35 half-centuries.In T20 cricket, he scored 85 runs in six matches at an average of 17.00. (ANI)