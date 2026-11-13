The Ladakh Marathon introduces the Siachen Ultra, a 180 km race across the Trans-Himalayan ranges. Designed as the world's toughest challenge, it honors the Indian Army while testing elite athletes in extreme high-altitude and harsh conditions.

Siachen Ultra Launches As World's Toughest 180km Running Challenge

The Ladakh Marathon is taking high-altitude distance running to new extremes with the launch of the Siachen Ultra, conceived as the world’s toughest ultra-running challenge across 111 miles (180 km) of the Trans-Himalayan ranges. The race will traverse the dramatic mountain landscape of the Karakoram and Great Himalaya, taking an exclusive field of highly experienced ultra runners from Warshi Village near Siachen to Leh, via the Nubra region and Khardung La at 17,618 ft (5,370 m). The race is dedicated to the courage, service and sacrifice of the Indian Army in Siachen, as per a press release.

Extreme Conditions

From the arid expanses of Chile’s Atacama Desert and the wind-swept Gobi to the searing heat of California’s Death Valley, the world’s major ultra-running challenges test athletes against some of the planet’s harshest environments. The Siachen Ultra will raise the bar further, bringing together extreme distance, sustained high altitude and dramatic temperature shifts in a single continuous course. The entire 180 km route lies above 10,000 ft, taking runners from the scorching valley floor into the freezing mountain night before a climb to Khardung La at 17,618 ft. At the pass, atmospheric pressure is roughly half that at sea level, leaving significantly less oxygen, the lifeblood of an endurance runner, available to the body and placing extraordinary demands on physical performance.

Race Demands

A strict 30-hour cutoff will require runners to maintain a demanding pace through the day and night, across exposed desert stretches, long climbs and potentially sub-zero temperatures and strong winds at the pass. Managing effort, nutrition and hydration will be critical to completing the course within the allotted time. Given the exceptional demands of the route, participation will be restricted to ultra runners whose experience and preparation meet the Ladakh Marathon’s stringent eligibility criteria.

Vision and History

Chewang Motup Goba, Race Founder & Director, said, “ When we started the Ladakh Marathon in 2012, our vision was to bring the world to Ladakh through running, while creating something meaningful for the people of this region. Over 13 editions, we have built the experience and capability to host races at altitudes and across distances that few events can match. The Khardung La Challenge and the Silk Route Ultra have each pushed those boundaries further. The Siachen Ultra is our most ambitious undertaking yet. A 180 km race, with much of the route above 10,000 feet and a crossing of Khardung La at 17,618 feet, presents a challenge that demands exceptional preparation, judgement and endurance. It is a race that will test the very limits of what an ultra runner can take on, while paying tribute to the extraordinary human spirit of those who serve in Siachen. ”

The Siachen Ultra is the culmination of a journey that began with the Ladakh Marathon in 2012. Over 13 editions, the event has steadily expanded the boundaries of high-altitude running, building the experience and operational capability to stage races across increasingly demanding distances and terrain.

Impact and Environment

The Ladakh Marathon’s growth has been accompanied by a commitment to protecting the fragile Trans-Himalayan environment in which it takes place. Since 2019, the event has followed a zero single-use plastic policy across its race venues. Its junior race programme also brings environmental awareness into the community. Furthermore, by bringing thousands of runners, accompanying family members, support crews and visitors to the region, Ladakh Marathon generates business for hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, transport operators, guides and local service providers. The event is estimated to generate an economic value of ₹40–45 crore for the region.