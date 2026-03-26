Gujarat Titans' new captain Shubman Gill states the team's focus is on winning by consistently scoring high runs tailored to the conditions, rather than chasing glory with massive 300-350 scores. Adaptability is key for the team's ambitions.

Just days ahead of their first match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill emphasised the team's ambition to consistently score high runs, depending on the conditions. He highlighted the goal of winning matches in various conditions and not being reliant on favourable wickets for performance. "At the end of the day, you have to score more runs than the other team. Whether it's by four runs or 150-200 runs, the goal is to win. We are not chasing the glory of scoring 300-350 in a single match. We want to be a team that consistently scores big runs and achieves the par target for that wicket," Gill said while addressing the media during a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

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Focus on Adaptability

The skipper also highlighted the importance of adaptability, stating that the team aims to perform equally well across venues and conditions. "We want to win matches in different conditions. We don't want to be a team that performs only on good wickets."

New Captain, Proven Performer

Gill, one of the most promient batter in the tournament, amassed 650 runs last season, 426 runs the year before and 890 runs in 2023. Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, clinched their maiden IPL title in 2022 on their debut season. Ahead of the 2024 season, the leadership baton was passed to Gill.

Gujarat Titans Squad

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Tom Banton, Luke Wood and Kulwant Khejroliya. (ANI)