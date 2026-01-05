Shubman Gill recovered from food poisoning to practice for Punjab's VHT match against Goa before the New Zealand ODI series. Despite his absence, Punjab, led by Arshdeep Singh's 5-wicket haul, thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets in their previous match.

India's ODI-Test skipper Shubman Gill practised ahead of Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) fixture against Goa at the KL Saini Stadium on Tuesday. Gill was forced to miss Saturday's clash against Sikkim due to food poisoning. He is likely to feature for Punjab against Goa before joining India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series.

Gill has battled injuries over the past few months. He just played three balls into his innings in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last year and was ruled out of the Test series due to his neck injury. He did not play in the remainder of the series, with Rishabh Pant leading India in the second Test. He then sustained a toe injury during the T20I series against South Africa last month and was eventually left out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup. However, he has recovered from food poisoning.

A photo posted by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCB) on Instagram shows the team having a net session before Wednesday's VHT clash against Goa.

Punjab Dominates Sikkim in Gill's Absence

Gill's absence didn't significantly affect Punjab. The team delivered a clinical performance to dismantle Sikkim, winning the match by 10 wickets.

Arshdeep's Fiery Spell

Having elected to field first, Punjab's bowling attack, spearheaded by lethal Arshdeep Singh, completely overwhelmed the Sikkim lineup. Arshdeep was the destructor-in-chief, claiming five wickets for 34 runs to bundle out Sikkim for just 75 runs in 22.2 overs. His spell ensured that no Sikkim batter could settle, with only three players reaching double figures.

Prabhsimran Leads Swift Chase

Punjab's chase was a mere formality as they raced to the target in just 6.2 overs. Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with a blistering, unbeaten half-century, smashing 53* off only 26 deliveries.