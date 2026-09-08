Indian Test and T20 captain Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday with family. Hailed as the 'Prince of Indian cricket' and a potential successor to Virat Kohli, Gill has already built an impressive record across all formats of the game.

Indian Test and T20 captain Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday with his family members on Wednesday. On Instagram, the Indian batting sensation posted videos of him cutting a cake with his family, including his father Lakhwinder Singh Gill and sister Shahneel Gill. "Grateful. Always. Thank you for all the love and wishes," posted Gill on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

The 'Prince of Indian Cricket'

From the fields of Fazilka to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to loud England crowds, the 'Prince of Indian cricket' has slowly been making his mark as the heir apparent to batting icon Virat Kohli. While some of his shots, especially his cover drive and straight drive, ooze the class and authority similar to his predecessors Virat and Sachin Tendulkar, the legacy that the right-hander is shaping is going to gift the world cricket its 'first Shubman'.

Experiencing stardom at the height of social media memes, edits and leaks, the 27-year-old is no doubt going to play a massive role in driving the next generation of Indian cricket to greater heights.

Gill's Stellar Record

Overall, Gill has built an impressive record across formats, establishing himself as one of India’s leading batters. In 43 Tests, he has scored 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47, including 11 centuries and nine fifties. His ODI numbers are even more striking, with 3,379 runs from 67 matches at an outstanding average of 60.33, including nine centuries and 20 half-centuries, with a best of 208. In T20Is, Gill has accumulated 869 runs in 36 appearances at a strike rate of 138.59, including a century. In 134 IPL matches, he has made 4,598 runs at an average of 40.33, including five centuries and 32 fifties, with a best score of 129 at a strike rate of 142.08. (ANI)