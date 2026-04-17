Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma won the inaugural Rs 1 crore Boulders Classic in Hyderabad. Returning to the PGTI circuit, the two-time DP World Tour winner showed complete dominance throughout the tournament to claim the prestigious title.

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma delivered a dominating performance to win the inaugural Rs 1 crore Boulders Classic, held at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad on Friday. Making a highly anticipated return to the PGTI circuit for his first domestic event since December 2021, the two-time DP World Tour winner showcased his absolute class and pedigree to claim the prestigious title, according to a press release from PGTI.

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Sharma's Dominance on Display

The 29-year-old Sharma was in complete control throughout the tournament, consistently dismantling the course with his precise ball-striking and calm demeanour. His day-wise scores reflected his dominance: he opened the tournament with a composed six-under 66 on Day 1 and followed it up with another flawless six-under 66 on Day 2 to take the outright two-shot lead at the halfway mark.

On Day 3, Sharma showcased total control. He carded an eight-under 64, a round featuring nine birdies and just one bogey, which equalled the course record and handed him a mammoth, seven-shot lead heading into the final day. He maintained his aggressive yet controlled approach during Friday's final round to comfortably close out the championship.

Reflections on a Solid Victory

A six-time winner on the DP World PGTI, Shubhankar Sharma was playing his first event on the tour since the Tour Championship in Jamshedpur in December 2021. His last win on the tour came at the McLeod Russel Tour Championship in Kolkata in December 2017.

"I played really solid today -- probably hit it the best I have all week. Everything was clicking, and even when I lost a bit of momentum, I bounced back quickly with birdies," Sharma said.

He added, "It was nice to be hitting it close consistently. You have to get your yardages and wind reads right here, and I felt I did that well."

Sharma also credited his mindset for the consistency over the first three rounds. "I've just been in a happy state of mind, and that's showing on the course," he said. "The work is always constant -- I haven't done anything special, just stuck to my process and tried to cut out the mistakes."

Inspiring the Next Generation

The golf star, who has long been a trailblazer for Indian golf on the global stage, signed as a Brand Ambassador for Roundglass Sports in 2024. His association aims to inspire the next generation of golfers training at the Roundglass Golf Academy, bringing his immense international experience, work ethic, and winning mindset to the academy's holistic high-performance ecosystem.