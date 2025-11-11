Steve Smith was the lone half-centurion (57) as NSW were bowled out for just 128 in their Sheffield Shield match against Victoria. Sam Elliott's 5-26 gave Victoria a massive 254-run first-innings lead at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith's Lone Stand in NSW Collapse

Steve Smith was the lone warrior for New South Wales on Day 2 of the ongoing match of the Sheffield Shield season 2025-26 between New South Wales and Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Steve Smith, who is captaining the side and will also lead Australia against England in the upcoming Ashes series, was the lone half-centurian in the entire NSW batting lineup. While Smith scored 57 runs off 89 balls, the rest of the NSW lineup could only manage 71 runs as Victoria bowled them out for just 128 runs.

NSW started the day with Victoria on 340/7 and conceded another 42 runs before the latter were bowled out for 382 runs. Opening the batting for New South Wales were Sam Konstas and Ryan Hicks, both of whom lost their wickets in quick succession. Smith walked in and scored a boundary on the very second ball that he faced. He looked in good touch, but could not get any support from the other end as Victoria's Sam Elliott ran through the hosts' batting lineup, claiming figures of 5-26 in 8.5 overs.

Victoria's Dominant First Innings

Earlier on Day 1, Mitchell Starc starred with figures of 4-91 as Victoria reached 340/7 against New South Wales. Peter Handscomb led the hosts with a composed 104, while Sam Harper's explosive 54 off 40 balls shifted the momentum after Victoria were reduced to 106/4. Harper and Handscomb added 92 runs together, followed by an 84-run stand between Handscomb and Fergus O'Neill (46). Victoria skipper Will Sutherland (36*) and Sam Elliott (4*) remained unbeaten at stumps while NSW's Nathan Lyon claimed 2-65.

Victoria Extends Lead; Ashes Prep in Focus

After gaining a substantial lead of 254 runs, Victoria ended Day 2 on 56-2 with Marcus Harris (unbeaten on 17) and Todd Murphy (unbeaten on 3) at the crease. Notably, the match serves as a warm-up fixture for the Australian national cricket team players like Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series, slated to take place from November 21.